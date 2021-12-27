A continental cold front would continue to affect the weather until tomorrow, with yesterday’s nighttime temperatures dropping to below 10°C in northern and northeastern Taiwan, as well as Kinmen County, the Central Weather Bureau said.
North of Tainan and in northeastern Taiwan, the mercury fell to 13°C to 15°C early yesterday morning, with even deeper temperatures in coastal areas and low-lying areas near mountains, the bureau said.
Elsewhere, temperatures remained above 16°C to 17°C, it added.
Photo: CNA
The lowest temperature in the nation’s low-lying areas was 9.5°C in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口) at 9am, it said.
Snow fell on Hehuanshan (合歡山) in Nantou County at 8:50am yesterday, albeit just for five minutes, the bureau said.
From tomorrow to Wednesday, the cold front would weaken and temperatures across Taiwan would rise before another cold spell is expected from Saturday, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.
Photo: Chen Hsien-yi, Taipei Times
Meanwhile, farmers and naturalists on Saturday reported that winter flowers in Taichung and Taitung County began blooming, calling it an unseasonal phenomenon due to the early arrival of cold and wet weather.
Fushoushan Farm deputy director Wang Jen-chu (王仁助) said that about 500 plum trees had blossomed at the farm, at an altitude of 2,200m to 2,600m in Taichung’s Heping District (和平), attributing it to the earlier-than-expected arrival of low temperatures.
With about 20 percent of the farm’s trees in bloom, part of the landscape is colored in red, pink, white, yellow and green, he said.
Wuling Farm deputy director Hu Fa-tao (胡發韜) said that 50 percent of Wuling’s wintersweet plantations have blossomed, followed by plum trees soon after.
The blossoms enshroud the farm, which is in the same district, in fragrant smell, Hu said, inviting people to visit and walk around the blooming vegetation.
Aliman Madiklan, a nature expert from Taitung, and local ecological farmer He Jie-chen (何介臣) also reported the blooming of winter flora.
Aliman, who is a curator at a local museum focused on forest culture, said that plum trees were in bloom in Yanping Township’s (延平) Sazasa Community (鸞山部落), where he lives.
About 50 percent of the plum trees on his farm have blossomed, He said, adding that the best time to visit the orchards in full bloom would be in the first half of next month.
Hu said that crops have failed in the past three years, adding that this year would hopefully reverse the trend.
Climate change has affected the winter flora across the nation. In 2019, a record-low 10 percent of Taiwan’s winter flowers blossomed.
SHORT NOTICE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said that the embassy in Managua is nearly ready to close, while staff are departing by tomorrow Former Nicaraguan ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Rivera twice refused to meet with Taiwanese officials before the Central American nation cut diplomatic ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, adding that all Taiwanese officials are to exit Nicaragua by tomorrow. Since Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing on Dec. 9, some commentators have accused Taipei of failing to comprehend what was about to happen. However, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had understood related information. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) on Dec. 3 summoned Rivera and expressed the nation’s serious concerns
Sex addiction is an illness that can be treated with drugs therapy and counseling, a New Taipei City-based psychologist said on Tuesday, after Taiwanese-American musician Wang Leehom’s (王力宏) alleged infidelities sparked a week-long public debate. Wang’s estranged wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), has accused him of having extramarital affairs and sex with prostitutes, saying that he is addicted to sex, after Wang on Wednesday wrote on Facebook that the couple is getting divorced. While Taiwanese and other Asian societies rarely discuss or acknowledge sex addiction, the condition is frequently invoked by Western celebrities and politicians embroiled in scandals, said Yang Tsung-tsair (楊聰財), who
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving