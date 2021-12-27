Dwarf planet named after Chiayi school

By Ting Wei-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Chiayi City’s Lantan Elementary School was on Saturday presented with a plaque reading “Lantan 300150,” in honor of a dwarf planet named after the school.

Lantan 300150 was discovered this year by National Central University’s Lulin Observatory and named in recognition of the school’s contributions to astronomy education.

It is the first dwarf planet to be named after an elementary school. The name was recognized on May 14 by the International Astronomical Union’s Small Bodies Nomenclature working group.

The orbit of dwarf planet Lantan 300150 is depicted on a plaque presented on Saturday by National Central University’s Lulin Observatory to Lantan Elementary School in Chiayi City. Photo: Ting Wei-chieh, Taipei Times

The plaque was presented by university president Chou Ching-yang (周景揚) to Chiayi Mayor Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), who accepted it on behalf of the school at an event marking the 48th anniversary of its founding.

Huang said that Lantan Elementary School is renowned for its astronomy curricula, through which it encourages children to utilize their curiosity and imagination.

“We hope that astronomy education for children will continue to flourish, just as the dwarf planet named after the school endures in space,” she said.

Lantan 300150 is assumed to complete its orbit of the sun about every five years, Chou said.

The Lulin Observatory has discovered more than 800 minor planets since 2002, of which 40 have been named, he said.

The university looks forward to further collaboration with the school to deepen astronomy education and to kindle students’ passion for the subject, Chou said.

Chiayi City Astronomy Association chairwoman Chuang Ming-chuan (莊明娟) said that Lantan Elementary School has made substantial efforts in promoting astronomy in its curricula over the past three decades.

Nearly 200 volunteers take about 6,000 children to the association to learn about astronomy each year, and these efforts have been successful as interest in astronomy continues to rise, she said.