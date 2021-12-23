Starting on Saturday next week, drivers would be fined at least NT$3,000 if an object falls from their vehicle while traveling on a national freeway.
Currently, offending drivers are not fined if the fallen object can be cleared from the road by the Freeway Bureau within 30 minutes.
The new rule removes the exemption.
Photo courtesy of the Freeway Bureau via CNA
Under the new regulations, the first half hour of cleanup is to cost NT$3,000 per lane, while the next 30 minutes would cost NT$6,000 per lane. The fine for the next half hour would rise to NT$9,000 per lane and keep rising accordingly until the road is cleared.
The bureau said it hopes the change would encourage drivers to check their cargo more carefully to ensure that it is secured before setting out.
Objects that fall on high-speed roadways block traffic and pose a serious danger to other drivers, it said.
Last year, 44,951 such incidents were recorded, compared with 39,780 in 2019 and 41,757 in 2018, bureau data showed.
Penalties introduced in 2019 stipulate a NT$3,000 fine for every lane of traffic blocked per half an hour, with the first 30 minutes exempted.
However, a recommendation issued in September suggested using fines to encourage drivers to better inspect their cargo before hitting the road.
Considering that offending drivers should bear the cost of cleanup, the regulations were amended to remove the exemption.
