Taiwan yesterday donated US$500,000 to the Philippines to help in its recovery from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
At a ceremony in Taipei, Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Wilfredo Fernandez accepted the donation on behalf of his country from Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the ministry said in a statement.
Wu expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and the nation to the Philippines, which as of Tuesday had reported 375 deaths related to flooding and landslides resulting from the typhoon.
The Philippine government would use the money to deliver resources to people hit the hardest in the central and southern parts of the country, the statement quoted Fernandez as saying.
On Tuesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a “state of calamity” in six areas battered by the typhoon: Mimaropa, the Western Visayas, the Central Visayas, the Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, the Philippine News Agency reported.
The typhoon, known locally as Odette, first made landfall on Siargao Island in the country’s southeast on Thursday last week, before wreaking havoc throughout the Philippines, the agency said.
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
CARBON INVESTING: Under the scheme, people can earn carbon credits that they can trade on a market system, but an academic said they might not yield high returns The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is considering a carbon-credit scheme to encourage people to replace aging scooters with electric ones, EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said on Friday. The scheme would next year replace the current vehicle subsidy program with a system that rewards people with one carbon credit and NT$2,000 for each electric motorbike they purchase to replace a conventional scooter that is 14 years or older, he said. People would be able to trade their credits on one or more dedicated platforms, Tsai said, adding that the baseline value of a credit would be determined later. The scheme is part
People with cardiovascular disease or any of the “three highs” — high blood pressure, high blood lipids or high blood sugar — should be careful when enjoying a hot spring or hot bath in low temperatures, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said. As temperatures dropped yesterday, many people might want to go to a hot spring to warm themselves and relax, but those with cardiovascular disease should consult a doctor first, the HPA said on Saturday, offering six tips for people, especially those with cardiovascular disease or the three highs, to bear in mind when going for a hot bath. People should
China is weaponizing pop culture in a bid to influence Taiwanese youth, experts said on Thursday, four days after Chinese officials held a cross-strait street dancing competition and a festival to promote young Taiwan-based Internet vendors. The cross-strait hip-hop dance championship and an Internet entrepreneurship festival were organized by the All-China Youth Federation at the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone (平潭綜合實驗區) in Fujian Province, China. Fujian provincial officials are courting Taiwanese youth by organizing events involving street dancing, video games, the art and design industries, and young professionals, a source familiar with cross-strait matters said on condition of anonymity. The efforts are based on