Taiwan donates US$500,000 after Philippine typhoon

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan yesterday donated US$500,000 to the Philippines to help in its recovery from the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rai, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

At a ceremony in Taipei, Manila Economic and Cultural Office chairman Wilfredo Fernandez accepted the donation on behalf of his country from Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), the ministry said in a statement.

Wu expressed his condolences on behalf of the government and the nation to the Philippines, which as of Tuesday had reported 375 deaths related to flooding and landslides resulting from the typhoon.

The Philippine government would use the money to deliver resources to people hit the hardest in the central and southern parts of the country, the statement quoted Fernandez as saying.

On Tuesday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a “state of calamity” in six areas battered by the typhoon: Mimaropa, the Western Visayas, the Central Visayas, the Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The typhoon, known locally as Odette, first made landfall on Siargao Island in the country’s southeast on Thursday last week, before wreaking havoc throughout the Philippines, the agency said.