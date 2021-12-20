Doctor warns against self-treating chronic blemishes

By Huang Shu-li and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People should not use traditional facial exfoliation or anti-acne products to self-treat unwanted blushing, as it could aggravate their symptoms, a doctor said.

Yang Hsing-san (楊省三), a physician at National Cheng Kung University Hospital’s branch in Yunlin County’s Douliou City (斗六), said the hospital treated a 50-year-old woman who had redness, swelling and itching on her face for about three to four months.

The woman said she used traditional facial exfoliation methods and anti-acne products on the affected areas, but they did not help.

Yang said that she had rosacea and a complication related to demodicosis, which is caused by a sensitivity to or overpopulation of Demodex folliculorum mites.

The mites can grow due to an increase in lipids excreted by the skin or inappropriate use of facial care products, he said.

Rosacea is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that women are more likely to develop than men, he said, adding that it can appear as red freckles that slowly spread across the face.

It is easy to confuse the early stages of rosacea with acne, as was the case with the woman, who sought to remove the blemish with exfoliation and anti-acne products, which only aggravate her symptoms, he said.

People who experience abnormal face blushes over a long period, prickling pain on the face or repeated occurrences of acne should seek medical treatment as soon as possible, he said.