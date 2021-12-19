Taiwan can continue to import pork products containing traces of ractopamine within the legal limits set by the government, after Taiwanese yesterday voted against reinstating a ban.
Official numbers showed that 3,936,554 people voted in favor of banning the imports, while 4,131,203 voted against the proposal.
The government’s decision to allow the imports from the beginning of this year stirred controversy, as many said that the leanness-enhancing additive might affect the health of Taiwanese.
Photo: CNA
Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), who voted near his registered address in Taichung yesterday morning, told reporters that the US government this year withdrew preferential tariffs of about US$700 million to US$800 million for Thailand after the country failed to meet a deadline for setting legal limits on the amount of ractopamine residues in imported pork.
Thailand did not comply with international regulations, Chen quoted Washington as saying.
“As a government agency, our most important task was to provide well-founded information to voters ahead of the referendum,” Chen said.
Photo: CNA
The council had done its best to inform the public about potential health effects and how banning US pork imports would affect the nation’s international relations and pork prices, he said.
Roy Lee (李淳), deputy executive director of the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research’s WTO and Regional Trade Agreement Center, said in a television interview that people need to strike a balance between food safety concerns and allowing the government to pursue trade relations with other countries.
“We can control health risks and make sure that people can avoid pork containing ractopamine by clearly labeling the meat’s origin and banning the use of ractopamine” in Taiwan, Lee said.
Imported products only accounted for a small percentage of pork on the market, Lee said.
“However, by allowing the importation of pork containing ractopamine, we will be able to establish more trade partnerships with other countries,” he said.
Former Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital physician Su Wei-shuo (蘇偉碩), who is a member of an alliance of groups that opposes the use of ractopamine in pig feed, said that the government swayed people to vote “no” on the referendum question by telling them how the result would harm national security, hinder trade relations and weigh on the stock market, adding that the ruling party had been effective in mobilizing people to vote “no.”
The result showed that the referendums have lost their purpose in rectifying unsound policies, he said, adding that yesterday’s vote contributed to polarizing the electorate.
The result would lead to the US government imposing more pressure on Taiwan by saying that its pork importation rules contravene WTO regulations, he said.
Even though the government promised to clearly label the origins of pork products, economically disadvantaged people would be exposed to greater health risks, Su said.
The Democratic Progressive Party has told the electorate that banning the importation of pork containing traces of the feed additive might impede Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Li Da-jung (李大中), an associate professor in Tamkang University’s Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies.
However, Li said that the policy would have no influence on the CPTPP bid.
“The US is not a CPTPP member and has said that it will not return to the Trans-Pacific Partnership framework. It would be difficult for the US to reject the entry of another country in CPTPP,” Li said.
The Philippines’ tourism attache to Taiwan on Monday said that she hopes a “travel bubble” between Taiwan and the Philippines can be established next year, especially as there is a high rate of vaccination among tourism workers in the Southeast Asian country. “We really look forward to having a bubble, a travel bubble, between Taiwan and the Philippines, at least for example Boracay or Bohol, because our tourism workers are fully vaccinated already,” Philippine Department of Tourism in Taiwan director Hazel Habito Javier said in an interview on the sidelines of a travel industry appreciation dinner in Taipei. “As for the community,
Three Chinese companies yesterday canceled their partnerships with Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom (王力宏) after his wife, Lee Jing-lei (李靚蕾), on Friday accused him of having extramarital affairs. On Wednesday, Wang wrote on Facebook that he and his wife of eight years had filed for divorce. “We have different ideas and plans for our future, so we decided to separate. Although we have filed for divorce, we will always be family,” Wang wrote. “I regret not doing enough in our marriage these past few years.” Lee in a lengthy social media post said Wang had been openly having affairs and sex with prostitutes, adding
A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy last week, after a map in her slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color to China. Friday’s slide show by Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) caused consternation among US officials after the map appeared in her video feed for about one minute, sources familiar with the matter said. The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the video feed showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only — at
GOOD NEWS: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said the contacts of the female researcher who tested positive last week are so far all negative Although the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in imported cases, Taiwan’s border controls are not to be tightened, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, adding that a level 2 COVID-19 alert might be lowered after the Lunar New Year holiday. On Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported that the Omicron variant had been identified in three imported cases, travelers from Eswatini, the UK and the US. It was no surprise to find that the Omicron variant had arrived in Taiwan, as the variant has infected many people in many countries, so it would eventually