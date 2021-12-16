New Zealand to resume mango imports from Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





New Zealand has agreed to resume the importation of mangoes from Taiwan following negotiations between the two nations, the Council of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

New Zealand suspended imports of lychees and mangoes from Taiwan as per a bilateral agreement, after oriental fruit flies were found in lychees in June.

As lychees and mangoes are prone to the flies, imports of both fruits were temporarily banned, the council said.

Radio host Clara Chou, left, interviews Minister of Agriculture Chen Chi-chung in Taipei yesterday. Chen said that New Zealand has agreed to resume mango imports from Taiwan, which were suspended in June. Photo: CNA

The council investigated the incident and submitted a report to the New Zealand government, it said.

“New Zealand has agreed to reinstate the import of Taiwanese mangoes after our method of handling the fruit exported to the country was approved. Exports of Taiwanese mangoes to New Zealand are expected to resume next week after [the fruits] complete all required procedures for lifting the import ban,” the council said.

However, the import ban on Taiwanese lychees is still in effect, as the two nations have yet to agree on the insecticidal temperature required to kill oriental fruit flies, the council said.

Wellington has also approved imports of canned meat produced in Taiwan after five years of negotiations, the council said.

“In 2016, we submitted our application to export processed meat from Taiwan. The approval means that New Zealand has faith in the canned meat produced by food manufacturers here, and we hope that it opens up a new business opportunity for all local suppliers,” the council said.

In other news, local consumers can now buy custard apples at more than 3,900 FamilyMart convenience stores nationwide thanks to a partnership between the council and the convenience store chain.

“The convenience store chain has purchased a significant amount directly from custard apple farmers. Through cold chain and forced ripening technologies provided by Fu-Fruit Co, custard apples can be properly packaged and sold fresh at convenience stores,” Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.

“Such a partnership benefits consumers and farmers, and helps balance demand and supply of the fruit,” Chen said.

China unilaterally imposed an import ban on wax apples and custard apples from Taiwan in September.