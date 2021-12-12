US lawmaker plans to lead visit to Taiwan

Staff writer





US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks plans to lead a group of lawmakers on a visit to Taiwan next month, the US representative said on Thursday.

“I want to go, and I may go to Taiwan in January,” Meeks was quoted as saying in an interview with The Hill.

“The administration and others have made it clear what our position is on Taiwan: We stand with Taiwan. We’re already making sure that they have the wherewithal to defend themselves, and we think it would be a big mistake for the PRC [People’s Republic of China] to try to go and invade it,” he said.

US Representative Gregory Meeks looks on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs in Washington on March 10. Photo: Reuters

“We believe the way they have existed for all this period of time, based upon the agreements, should remain,” he added.

Meeks was quoted as saying that the visit “would be one leg of a broader trip to Asia,” adding that “an invitation would likely be extended to the more than 50 members of the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

On Nov. 25, a five-member bipartisan congressional delegation led by US House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs chair Mark Takano arrived in Taiwan for two-day visit, following on from a three-day trip by a group led by US Senator John Cornyn earlier last month.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that visits by US lawmakers are always welcome, adding that details would be made public when further information is available.