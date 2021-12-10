A woman has given birth to a “miracle” boy after his twin sister died as a fetus at 17 weeks, doctors said on Wednesday.
Doctors at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital told a news conference that the boy, now three months old, weighed 1.16kg at birth — 84 days after his mother miscarried his sibling — and 4.3kg at his most recent checkup.
The hospital’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology treated a 37-year-old woman surnamed Liu (柳) several months ago, the doctors said.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Department deputy head Tsai Ching-chang (蔡慶璋) said that Liu had undergone six years of fertility treatment before becoming pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl, through in vitro fertilization.
However, she reported discomfort in her lower back 17 weeks into her pregnancy, Tsai said.
After further complications, Liu was rushed to the emergency room, but miscarried the female fetus, he said.
The department performed a cervical cerclage to tighten and secure her dilated cervix in a bid to protect the remaining fetus, Tsai said.
Following the procedure, Liu was bedridden in the hospital for two weeks before being discharged and sent home 19 weeks into her pregnancy.
Cheng Hsin-hsin (鄭欣欣), head of the hospital’s obstetrical unit, said that Liu returned to the hospital in the 28th week of her pregnancy after developing abdominal pain and bleeding, along with complications affecting her cervix.
After a week of treatment, Liu developed chorioamnionitis — an infection of the membranes and fluid around a fetus — prompting doctors to induce birth in the 29th week, Cheng said.
The delayed birth of a second twin is a medical rarity, so there were no guidelines for the hospital’s obstetrical team to follow, she said.
It was the first time that the obstetrical department had performed a cervical cerclage on a case as rare as Liu’s, Tsai said, adding that there are few documented cases they could refer to for guidance.
There is documentation for only a handful of delayed births of twins, ranging from one to 152 days, the hospital said.
The birth of the boy 84 days following a miscarriage was nothing short of a miracle, the hospital said, crediting the efforts of Liu and the hospital’s obstetrical team.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without