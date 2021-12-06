Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters





ASTRONOMY

New Year sun map available

The Taipei Astronomical Museum has launched an online map that gives the sunrise times around the world on New Year’s Day. Users only have to select a location to find out the exact time that the sun will rise and set there on Jan. 1, the museum said, adding that the times vary depending on the latitude, longitude and altitude of the areas. In Taiwan, a prime location to view the sunrise on Jan. 1 would be Hualien County’s Ponanshan (柏南山), while Taitung County’s Sansiantai (三仙台) would be the best low-lying area, the museum said. The last sunset of this year can be seen at the earliest on Taiwan proper at 5:26pm in Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan (西子灣), while on the outlying islands it would be visible at 5:30pm in Kinmen’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼), it said. For more information, visit www.tam.museum/astronomy/forecast_detail.php?id=592.

SOCIETY

National policy adviser quits

PChome Online Inc chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) yesterday resigned from his post as presidential national policy adviser after a former assistant of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) on Saturday accused him of “pressuring” a magazine to not run a story about Kao allegedly being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Raphael Lin (林秉樞). Mirror Media reported the story on Tuesday. Kao filed a police report later in the day, and Lin was detained on Thursday after prosecutors opened an investigation. Jan said he texted Mirror Media president Pei Wei (裴偉) to ask about the matter after Lin had asked him to, but he had not crossed the line of asking the magazine to not run the story. He said he resigned because he had troubled the Presidential Office with a personal matter.

SOCIETY

Lee donates Nobel prize

Former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) — the only Nobel Prize laureate born and raised in Taiwan — on Friday donated the certificate and medal he received from the Nobel committee to the National Museum of Taiwan History. Lee received the 1986 Nobel Prize in Chemistry together with Dudley Herschbach and John Polanyi “for their contributions concerning the dynamics of chemical elementary processes.” Lee said the two dreams he had when he was young were to become a top chemist and make the world a better place with like-minded people. He said he was happy to leave a positive mark on the nation’s history, adding that he was honored to leave the prize with the museum. Lee’s donation included other honors and certificates awarded to him, the museum said. The collection is displayed in a permanent exhibition titled “Our Land Our People: The Story of Taiwan,” it added.

CRIME

Crystal meth haul seized

Thai authorities intercepted nearly 900kg of crystal methamphetamine that was bound for Taiwan, where it could have been sold for 3 billion baht (US$88.59 million), a Thai customs official said on Saturday. Late on Friday, customs officials found the haul in a shipment at Bangkok Port’s customs office. It had been hidden in powder form inside 161 white silicon slabs. “The 897kg of crystal meth is worth about 500 to 600 million baht, but once they reach their destination they will be worth 3 billion baht in market price,” Thai Customs Director-General Patchara Anuntasil told a news conference. Patchara said that Thai and Taiwanese authorities were investigating the matter.