ASTRONOMY
New Year sun map available
The Taipei Astronomical Museum has launched an online map that gives the sunrise times around the world on New Year’s Day. Users only have to select a location to find out the exact time that the sun will rise and set there on Jan. 1, the museum said, adding that the times vary depending on the latitude, longitude and altitude of the areas. In Taiwan, a prime location to view the sunrise on Jan. 1 would be Hualien County’s Ponanshan (柏南山), while Taitung County’s Sansiantai (三仙台) would be the best low-lying area, the museum said. The last sunset of this year can be seen at the earliest on Taiwan proper at 5:26pm in Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan (西子灣), while on the outlying islands it would be visible at 5:30pm in Kinmen’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼), it said. For more information, visit www.tam.museum/astronomy/forecast_detail.php?id=592.
SOCIETY
National policy adviser quits
PChome Online Inc chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志) yesterday resigned from his post as presidential national policy adviser after a former assistant of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) on Saturday accused him of “pressuring” a magazine to not run a story about Kao allegedly being physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Raphael Lin (林秉樞). Mirror Media reported the story on Tuesday. Kao filed a police report later in the day, and Lin was detained on Thursday after prosecutors opened an investigation. Jan said he texted Mirror Media president Pei Wei (裴偉) to ask about the matter after Lin had asked him to, but he had not crossed the line of asking the magazine to not run the story. He said he resigned because he had troubled the Presidential Office with a personal matter.
SOCIETY
Lee donates Nobel prize
Former Academia Sinica president Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) — the only Nobel Prize laureate born and raised in Taiwan — on Friday donated the certificate and medal he received from the Nobel committee to the National Museum of Taiwan History. Lee received the 1986 Nobel Prize in Chemistry together with Dudley Herschbach and John Polanyi “for their contributions concerning the dynamics of chemical elementary processes.” Lee said the two dreams he had when he was young were to become a top chemist and make the world a better place with like-minded people. He said he was happy to leave a positive mark on the nation’s history, adding that he was honored to leave the prize with the museum. Lee’s donation included other honors and certificates awarded to him, the museum said. The collection is displayed in a permanent exhibition titled “Our Land Our People: The Story of Taiwan,” it added.
CRIME
Crystal meth haul seized
Thai authorities intercepted nearly 900kg of crystal methamphetamine that was bound for Taiwan, where it could have been sold for 3 billion baht (US$88.59 million), a Thai customs official said on Saturday. Late on Friday, customs officials found the haul in a shipment at Bangkok Port’s customs office. It had been hidden in powder form inside 161 white silicon slabs. “The 897kg of crystal meth is worth about 500 to 600 million baht, but once they reach their destination they will be worth 3 billion baht in market price,” Thai Customs Director-General Patchara Anuntasil told a news conference. Patchara said that Thai and Taiwanese authorities were investigating the matter.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without
ONLY OPTION: The government will cover the quarantine fees of travelers from the list of 10 high-risk nations, as they can only stay in a government centralized facility he Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday added Egypt, Malawi, Mozambique and Nigeria to its list of “key high-infection risk” countries for COVID-19. In light of the risk posed by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in southern Africa and designated a “variant of concern” by the WHO last week, the CECC on Friday listed six southern African countries — South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini — as key high-risk countries. People who have traveled to the 10 countries, including transit passengers and airline crew, in the 14 days before arriving in Taiwan, must stay in