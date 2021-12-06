Students to be eligible for second Pfizer dose

OMICRON WORRIES: The Ministry of Education said those aged 12 to 17 who do not get vaccinated on campus could have a parent book an appointment for them online

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is to administer second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 to 17 on school campuses from Dec. 20.

The vaccination schedule at primary and secondary schools should not conflict with academic deadlines, end-of-semester events, the winter break or exams, including finals and the General Scholastic Ability Test, the Ministry of Education said.

On Monday last week, the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert panel declared it safe for students aged 12 to 17 who got a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and did not experience serious side effects to get a second dose.

High-school students in Taoyuan receive a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in the county on Oct. 1. Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan City Government

As with the first dose, the students would need to present a consent form signed by a parent or guardian and themselves.

Students could also get vaccinated at a designated health facility or clinic, the ministry said, adding that parental consent would ensure that an adult fully assessed whether a student should be vaccinated.

A revised consent form gives statistics on the rare cases of mild myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) in second-dose mRNA vaccine recipients, the ministry added.

The form also has information about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the center said.

On Sept. 22, students aged 12 to 17 could get a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, the only COVID-19 vaccine Taiwan has approved for them.

The center, which had delayed fully vaccinating students due to concerns over myocarditis and pericarditis, said that they can get a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech after a minimum interval of 12 weeks.

Students who do not get vaccinated on campus can have a parent or guardian book an appointment for them on the online vaccination booking system, the ministry said.

Students experiencing adverse side effects after a second dose could take up to three days of vaccination leave from school, or more if necessary, it added.

With the Omicron variant spreading rapidly in other countries, the ministry sent faculty members a letter reminding them to get a second vaccine dose as soon as they are eligible.