Doctors on Tuesday advised against eating leftovers that have been sitting outside or spent too much time in the refrigerator, as it might contain carcinogens detrimental to the liver.
To illustrate the dangers, Asia University Hospital gastroenterologist Hsu Shu-hu (許樹湖) gave the example of a 79-year-old surnamed Chang (張) who sought medical treatment after losing 10kg over the course of a year.
Testing revealed a 5cm cancerous tumor in his liver, Hsu said.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
Chang was not at high risk of liver cancer, as he had no history of hepatitis B or C, and did not drink excessively, China Medical University Hospital surgeon Yeh Chun-chieh (葉俊杰) said.
However, he habitually ate peanuts and food that had been left unrefrigerated overnight, Yeh said, adding that excessive intake of carcinogenic aflatoxins found in peanuts and nitrosamine in stale food might have caused the cancer.
Although Hsu recommended immediate surgery to remove the tumor, considering Chang’s advanced age and the added risk of COVID-19, he decided to pursue a conservative approach to treatment until the May outbreak of the coronavirus subsided.
Considering Chang’s liver functionality, tumor size and position, and overall health, Yeh chose to operate using laparoscopy, a minimally invasive technique that involves making small incisions to insert a camera.
In Chang’s case, Yeh used a technique that enabled a 3D view of the surgical site.
Since the technique only involves a few small incisions, recovery only took about three days, and Chang was discharged from the hospital after five days, Yeh said, adding that postoperative follow-up exams have shown positive results.
People wishing not to waste food might eat leftovers that have been sitting out or spent too long in the refrigerator, but such a habit might have unforeseen consequences, Yeh said.
Other risk factors for liver cancer include reduced sleep, excessive drinking, taking drugs from unknown sources, and eating pickled or rotten foods, he said, recommending use of fresh ingredients.
