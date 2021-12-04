The Taipei City Government is to expand the YouBike 2.0 system, an upgraded version of the public bicycle rental service, to 1,200 stations by the end of next year, it said on Thursday.
The upgraded system, which was launched in May, has more than 800 rental stations, surpassing the city’s target of 750 by the end of the year, Taipei Department of Transportation division head Liao Yuan-ling (廖苑伶) said.
The service’s daily users reached a high of more than 120,000 last month, with a daily average of 94,000 users, the highest among all such services in Taiwan.
Photo: CNA
After the installation of 1,200 bike-share stations, the density of stations in the city would be the highest nationwide, meaning that there would be one station every 150m to 200m on average, the city government said.
City officials also said that Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) monthly pass holders would be eligible for a discount when renting an electric motorbike from a scheme launched earlier this year in conjunction with electric motorbike operators WeMo Scooter, iRent and GoShare.
Holders of the NT$1,280 monthly pass, which covers unlimited rides on MRT trains and public buses in Taipei and New Taipei City, can rent scooters from the three operators at special rates, using the EasyWallet mobile payment service.
WeMo Scooter, iRent and GoShare have rolled out packages priced at NT$300, NT$259 and NT$299 respectively for MRT monthly pass holders to rent scooters for a limited time, the city government said.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize