Solomon Islands premier wants formal Taiwan ties

DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence

AP, TAIPEI





The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month.

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead.

Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani of the Solomon Islands speaks during an online media conference with journalists in Taipei on Friday. Photo: AP

Suidani said the switch was done without adequately consulting the public.

The Solomon Islands faced violent protests and unrest last week as long-simmering tensions over economic issues boiled over. The dispute over the nation’s foreign policy is just one of several issues on hand.

Suidani said the violence was due to longstanding domestic issues over the economy and land rights, not foreign interference.

He added that increasing corruption, unemployment and informal settlements, or slums, were among the major factors leading to the violence.

The US government last year pledged a US$25 million aid package to Malaita, which has been viewed by some as an attempt to gain influence in the country.

Suidani said the package was a request from the Solomon Islands government.

He also denied receiving financial aid from Taiwan, although he said the province received protective health gear from the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.