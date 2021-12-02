Taipei salutes Honduras’ Castro for presidential win

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters





Taiwan yesterday congratulated Xiomara Castro on being voted in as the first female president of Honduras, saying it looks forward to working with the next government of its long-term Central American ally.

Ambassador to Honduras Diego Wen (溫曜禎) personally congratulated Castro on behalf of President Tsai ing-wen (蔡英文) and the people of Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.

The ministry’s message was issued after Honduras’ conservative ruling National Party candidate conceded defeat late on Tuesday night.

However, Castro’s victory could potentially end Taiwan’s 80-year diplomatic relationship with Honduras.

The 62-year-old wife of former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya had said during her campaign that she would switch diplomatic relations to China if she won.

However, one of her close aides said that no final decision had been made.

Separately yesterday, a senior politician from Belize pledged “steadfast” support for Taiwan during a meeting with Tsai.

Belize and Honduras are two of 15 countries that have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Meeting Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Belizean House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods said her country and Taiwan share the values of freedom, peace, human rights, rule of law and democracy.

“We also know the challenges that come with defending sovereignty and the right to independence, as we too have fought a large neighbor,” Woods said, likely referring to Guatemala’s territorial claims on Belize.

“Belize remains steadfast in its support of Taiwan, and we stand in solidarity with you,” said Woods, who is visiting for a parliamentary forum.

Belize and Taiwan established ties in 1989.

Tsai told Woods she hoped relations would continue to deepen.

In other developments, the Polish Office in Taipei yesterday named its new director, Cyryl Kozaczewski, a career diplomat and a former ambassador to Japan.

“I am honored to be appointed as the new director of the Polish Office in Taipei,” Kozaczewski was quoted as saying in a news release issued by the office.

“I look forward to working with our Taiwanese partners to create new opportunities for fruitful cooperation,” he said.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan