Olympic committee re-elects president Lin for third term

Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) president Lin Hong-dow (林鴻道) was yesterday re-elected to lead the organization for another four years.

As the sole candidate, Lin gained 71 out of the 72 valid votes, winning a third term.

The CTOC also chose six vice presidents and more than a dozen board executives.

After winning re-election, Lin said he would continue to lead the CTOC in helping Taiwanese athletes and making Taiwan a strong sporting nation.

He thanked the organization’s members for re-electing him, saying that the CTOC has laid a good foundation thanks to the efforts of past presidents, enabling more Taiwanese athletes to gain global visibility.

However, there is room for Taiwan to make progress at international sports events, Lin said.

“I hope Taiwan will finish among the top 20 countries at future Olympics,” Lin said. “I also hope sports will become a critical part of daily life for people in Taiwan.”

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held this past summer after a one-year delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwanese athletes won two golds, four silvers and six bronze medals, the best-ever performance in the country’s history. Taiwan placed 34th, up from 50th place at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Taiwan’s progress at the Tokyo Games was exciting, providing a shot of adrenaline to local sporting circles, Lin said.

Taiwan took their first medal in several sports, with Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋) taking gold in the badminton men’s doubles and Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) earning silver in the badminton women’s singles, he said.

Judoka Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) and gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱) each bagged a silver, while weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who dominated the women’s under-59kg weight class, won gold, he said.

The CTOC would aim to improve Taiwan’s competitiveness in swimming, track and field, and gymnastics at Olympic events, Lin said.

He said he had faith in Taiwan’s sports development, citing the three-year Golden Player training program launched by the Ministry of Education in which NT$1.2 billion (US$43.11 million) has been spent from 2018 to cultivate national athletes.