Taiwan, Hong Kong cannot be compared: Blair

China needs to realize that Western countries do not view Taiwan in a similar way to the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, former British prime minister Tony Blair said. “It’s important that we understand what China’s position is in relation to Taiwan, how deep this ‘one China’ policy is,” Blair said on Thursday in Singapore. “They have to understand that Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong, and there are very strong views on this in the West.” Blair added that the potential for conflict between the US and China over Taiwan is a “big anxiety,” and that the West needs