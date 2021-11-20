Stronger child abuse curbs urged

‘AMENDMENT NEEDED’: Legislators across party lines joined advocacy groups in a call for comprehensive rules that create a ‘zero-violence’ environment for children

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Legislators across party lines yesterday signed a joint declaration calling on the government to do more to set Taiwan free from child abuse, including amending regulations in all departments dealing with the issue.

The declaration comes ahead of International Children’s Rights Day today and the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Social and Family Affairs Administration being due to deliver its second report on Taiwan’s efforts to observe the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child.

Every child has rights, and Taiwan should strive to prevent harm to or expropriation of children, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.

From left, Taiwan Children’s Rights Association director-general Wang Wei-chun, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Mei-ling, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang, Humanistic Education Foundation executive director Joanna Feng and Children Welfare League Foundation member Chu Shih-yu hold placards calling on the government to do more to tackle child abuse, at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Yang Cheng-yu, Taipei Times

Taiwan’s child abuse rate has been rising in the past couple of years, she said, citing incidents of infants being mistreated at nursery centers, babysitters’ houses or in their own homes.

So far, Taiwan seems unable to implement the spirit of the convention, she said.

Government agencies should amend all regulations regarding the treatment of minors, she said, urging all those involved to strive for a better Taiwan for children.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Mei-ling (羅美玲) said that the Internet makes minors more vulnerable to sexual exploitation and abuse.

Of the 902 incidents of sexual exploitation of minors in the first half of this year, about 80 percent involved child pornography, she said.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said he would work with other lawmakers to push for a legislative amendment that clarifies the definition of child abuse.

Humanistic Education Foundation executive director Joanna Feng (馮喬蘭) said that the public’s understanding of children’s rights is vague.

Many offenders justify their deeds by saying that they did so because they love or wish to protect the victim, or that the abuse was an educational measure, Feng said.

We should provide children with resources and education, but it should not become an excuse to abuse their rights, she said.

Children Welfare League Foundation member Chu Shih-yu (朱詩瑀) said the group has always promoted “zero violence” and hoped the government would adopt the same spirit to amend laws regarding child abuse.

The foundation is working with other children welfare groups to suggest amendments pertinent to childcare and children’s and parental rights, as well as contain whistle-blower clauses, Chu said, adding that she hopes that the legislature would support the initiative.