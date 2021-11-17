The navy yesterday held a keel laying ceremony for a domestically built submarine prototype a year after work began.
The ceremony — which marked the completion of the vessel’s first phase of construction — was presided over by Republic of China Navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) and Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆), chairman of CSBC Shipbuilding Corp, which is responsible for the project, the navy said in a statement.
Liu called on all parties involved in the submarine’s construction to prioritize safety and maintain confidentiality to ensure that the project is completed on schedule.
The ceremony was closed to the media, and the navy did not provide any photographs or disclose where it was held for confidentiality reasons.
“Keel laying” is a term used in the shipbuilding industry to formally recognize the start of a vessel’s construction, even for submarines, which do not have keels.
In submarine building, the ceremony means the builder has successfully connected the submarine’s sail, the tower-like structure on the top of submarines, to its main hull and passed pressure tests, a navy source said.
The government has allocated NT$49 billion (US$1.76 billion) over seven years to build indigenous submarines, with the goal to boost Taiwan’s defense capabilities amid China’s growing military prowess.
The prototype is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and delivered to the navy in 2025.
The navy currently has four submarines in its fleet, two of which were purchased from the US in the 1970s and two that were bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
Two executives from a Hong Kong company believed to have conspired with Chinese intelligence agents will not be charged with breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法) due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said yesterday. However, China Innovation Investment chief executive Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, alternate board member Kung Ching (龔青), are still barred from leaving Taiwan, pending an ongoing trial concerning alleged money laundering, the office said. Two other people who have been investigated for their ties to Xiang and Kung will also not be charged with breaching the National Security Act due to a