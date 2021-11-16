The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board yesterday said that a report would be published in January on the data collected from a March 16 tour bus crash on the Suhua Highway, now that the Yilan District Prosecutors’ Office has released the wreckage.
The tour bus, registered to Teng Lung Transport, was returning with 45 passengers from a trip to Hualien when it crashed into a mountainside along the highway, killing six people and injuring 39.
Board chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) made the remarks on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee when asked about the board’s progress in investigating the incident.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
The board did not start examining the tour bus wreckage until recently, when Yilan prosecutors turned it over to board investigators, he said.
“We had been unable to quickly inspect the tour bus wreckage because we had trouble communicating our need of investigating causes of the accident to the prosecutors, whose responsibility was to preserve potentially incriminating evidence and hold relevant parties accountable,” Young said.
“Through the discussions at this committee last month, Ministry of Justice officials became aware of our predicament and decided to help sort out differences between the two agencies,” Young added.
A task force was set up at the end of last month to ensure that board investigators can directly contact deputy chief prosecutors nationwide and request access to the evidence, he said.
“We are now able to speed up our investigation of the accident, since the formation of the task force. Slight delays are still to be expected in certain parts of the investigation, but they will not be substantial,” Young added.
The board has yet to finish compiling all of the collected data, he said, adding that it would not start analyzing the data and identifying causes of the incident until after the data report is published in January.
Rules governing the investigation of major transportation accidents require the board to first establish the facts and make them public before publishing a final report, in which board investigators would identify causes leading to the incident and recommend safety improvements.
The Keelung City Health Bureau has launched an investigation after high-school students were given a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ago, despite a central government decision to suspend second doses for teenagers. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Keelung Councilor Lin Min-hsun (林旻勳) said that 450 students at Nuannuan Senior High School had received their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose on Oct. 29. Bureau head Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤誠) said that his office in the middle of last month notified medical facilities and schools in the city to suspend provision of the vaccines to those aged 12 to 17. No
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a