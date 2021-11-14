Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, right, and Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang wear colorful masks as they join Filipinos in celebrating the Masskara Festival in the Qingguang commercial area of Taipei’s Zhongshan District yesterday.
‘LAX HANDLING’: Taichung city councilors decried that police initially let the three leave the scene of a crash that preceded the attack, which left a student in a coma Three men were detained in Taichung yesterday after their vehicle was hit and they allegedly assaulted the other driver with a baseball bat, resulting in a serious head injury. Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), 23, Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪), 19, and Lee Wei-lin (李韋霖), 25, might be charged with attempted homicide, illegal confinement causing injury to the victim and “interference with public order,” the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said. The other driver — a 19-year-old student, surnamed Sung (宋), who is enrolled at Feng Chia University in Taichung — remains in a coma. A report by Sixth Police Precinct officers said that Sung was driving a
‘A BREAKTHROUGH’: TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin said the key step forward in making the device entailed perpendicular magnetic anisotropy The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) yesterday unveiled a new memory device it developed with university researchers, saying that they are the world’s second team after Intel to make the breakthrough. Magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) is widely regarded as having the potential to become a mainstream device, TSRI Fabrication Service Division director Li Kai-shin (李愷信) told a news conference in Taipei. To develop the device, global manufacturers have been working on various techniques, including spin-transfer-torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) and spin-orbit-torque MRAM (SOT-MRAM), although SOT-MRAM is still mostly in the research phase, he said. The institute has worked with local researchers to develop a
‘INSECTS’: KMT Legislator Liao Wan-ju defended China’s ban on Taiwanese fruits and said President Tsai Ing-wen took credit for the ‘RCEPs’ signed by Ma Ying-jeou Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Liao Wan-ju (廖婉汝) yesterday lashed out at the US and conflated different trade agreements during a discussion at the legislature over the importation of US pork. She made the remarks during a Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee meeting on progress toward joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Officials during the question-and-answer session seemed taken aback by her claims, including a suggestion that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been trying to sign a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with other countries, but that all existing agreements were signed under former president Ma Ying-jeou
TIGHT SCHEDULE: AstraZeneca originally asked Taiwan if it was willing to accept 1.6 million doses that would expire by the end of the month, but the CECC declined About 2.26 million people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine more than eight weeks ago are waiting to receive their second shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. On Saturday evening, a shipment arrived of 594,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine purchased by the government and which are to expire on Nov. 30. Some have expressed concern over distributing the vaccines before their expiration date. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, on Sunday said that the doses arrived with a brief shelf life due to uncertainties in