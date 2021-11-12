Chinese medicine Web tool launched

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors Association on Sunday launched an online traditional Chinese medicine map, through which especially elderly people who have difficulty leaving their home can access at-home services.

The association said that Taiwan’s rapidly aging society would have a large effect on the nation’s healthcare environment.

Taiwan has been classified as an aged society — with people aged 65 or older accounting for more than 14 percent of the population — and is predicted to become a super-aged society — with that demographic accounting for more than 20 percent by 2025, it said.

Association secretary-general Ko Fu-yang (柯富揚) said that the trend would mainly affect the healthcare system in three ways: increased medical expenses, increased risk of drug misuse and increased risk of hospitalization among elderly people.

People aged 65 or older on average seek outpatient care 26.7 times per year, and 37.2 percent of them have a prescription for at least one drug against a chronic condition, with the average number of drug prescription per person being 4.59, Ko said, adding that 8.39 percent of people of that age are prescribed 10 or more drugs.

The demographic accounts for 35.16 percent of annual National Health Insurance expenditure, he added.

As elderly people are at higher risk of many diseases and take more prescription drugs, they are also at higher risk of accidental drug misuse, Ko said.

People aged 65 or older are on average hospitalized 0.38 times per year, which is about three times the average of the rest of the population, Ko said.

Common reasons for hospitalization include cancer, urinary tract infection, cerebrovascular disease and cardiovascular disease, he said, adding that traditional Chinese medicine can help relieve some symptoms of these diseases.

Traditional Chinese medicine, as well as traditional techniques such as acupuncture and naprapathy, can also improve the health of elderly people who have other conditions, including dementia, and reduce their risk of losing more life quality and becoming heavily dependent on caregivers, he said.

A community traditional Chinese medicine long-term care network program has since 2019 provided at-home care services to 1,005 people, especially elderly people who have difficulties leaving home, he said.

Through its new online map at https://cmmap.wezoomtek.com people can find the contact details of nearby traditional Chinese medicine providers, the association said.

People who are to be discharged from hospital should ask staff or the local health department to help them get in touch with a suitable traditional Chinese medicine provider, it added.