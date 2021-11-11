Lithuania is looking forward to helping local tourism and travel firms create charter-flight tour packages to Taiwan, Dalius Morkvenas, Lithuania’s head of tourism, told a travel symposium in Taipei on Monday.
Morkvenas, who was speaking via video link with Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Trust Lin (林信任) on a Taiwan-Lithuania travel panel at the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF), said that with the world slowly returning to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithuania anticipates deepening ties with Taiwan.
First would be the establishment of Lithuania’s representative office in Taiwan, and then Lithuanian tourism, said Morkvenas, a guest of honor at the travel fair.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
Morkvenas serves as managing director of Lithuania Travel, the Baltic nation’s agency responsible for tourism marketing and promotion, following the liquidation of Lithuania’s tourism department in 2019.
As tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, companies would look to initiate new partnerships as the pandemic eases, he said.
At a business-to-business event in Lithuania last month, Taiwanese and Lithuanian companies met to find partners to establish solid tourism ties between the two nations, he added.
Having an “air travel connection” is important for tourism, and Lithuania is prepared to help its travel companies create and promote charter-flight tours to Taiwan, Morkvenas said.
As this year’s panel focused on the theme of the needing to coexist with COVID-19, the discussion between Morkvenas and Lin was one of the highlights of the travel fair, which ended on Monday.
In their discussion, Lin suggested that Taiwan could use freedom and democracy as selling points for Lithuanians, as these virtues are valued in both nations.
With Taiwan’s appreciation of outdoor scenic attractions, local firms should strike while the iron is hot and promote post-pandemic outdoor tourism to Lithuania, Lin added.
A local participant suggested organizing cultural exchanges as a means of promoting tourism between Lithuania and Taiwan.
Lin said the idea was a possibility, given how Taiwan and Japan have set a precedent through their cooperation on and appearances at each other’s celebrations.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) after she filed an appeal against the Ministry of Education over the doctorate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earned from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The court said that Ho does not have the legal right to ask the ministry to declassify related documents to enable her to verify the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral certificate. The ministry had provided Ho with Tsai’s resume and academic credentials during a court hearing on June 3, which met Ho’s demand, the court said. In conjunction with
Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of China after a bloody struggle. The defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government fled to Taiwan. Since then, China has arisen as a superpower rivaling the US, while Taiwan has blossomed into a self-governing democracy and high-tech powerhouse with Washington’s backing. Now, after decades of stalemate, there is a renewed risk of conflict. While it is impossible to know how this long rivalry will play out, in some respects the battle for Taiwan is already under way. As Reuters reported in December last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is waging so-called “gray