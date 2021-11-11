Lithuania aims to send charter tours to Taiwan: panel

Staff writer, with CNA





Lithuania is looking forward to helping local tourism and travel firms create charter-flight tour packages to Taiwan, Dalius Morkvenas, Lithuania’s head of tourism, told a travel symposium in Taipei on Monday.

Morkvenas, who was speaking via video link with Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Trust Lin (林信任) on a Taiwan-Lithuania travel panel at the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF), said that with the world slowly returning to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithuania anticipates deepening ties with Taiwan.

First would be the establishment of Lithuania’s representative office in Taiwan, and then Lithuanian tourism, said Morkvenas, a guest of honor at the travel fair.

Tourism Bureau Deputy Director-General Trust Lin, right, is pictured in a screen grab from the bureau’s broadcast on Oct. 19, as he picked winners in a lucky draw for National Travel Vouchers. Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times

Morkvenas serves as managing director of Lithuania Travel, the Baltic nation’s agency responsible for tourism marketing and promotion, following the liquidation of Lithuania’s tourism department in 2019.

As tourism has been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, companies would look to initiate new partnerships as the pandemic eases, he said.

At a business-to-business event in Lithuania last month, Taiwanese and Lithuanian companies met to find partners to establish solid tourism ties between the two nations, he added.

Having an “air travel connection” is important for tourism, and Lithuania is prepared to help its travel companies create and promote charter-flight tours to Taiwan, Morkvenas said.

As this year’s panel focused on the theme of the needing to coexist with COVID-19, the discussion between Morkvenas and Lin was one of the highlights of the travel fair, which ended on Monday.

In their discussion, Lin suggested that Taiwan could use freedom and democracy as selling points for Lithuanians, as these virtues are valued in both nations.

With Taiwan’s appreciation of outdoor scenic attractions, local firms should strike while the iron is hot and promote post-pandemic outdoor tourism to Lithuania, Lin added.

A local participant suggested organizing cultural exchanges as a means of promoting tourism between Lithuania and Taiwan.

Lin said the idea was a possibility, given how Taiwan and Japan have set a precedent through their cooperation on and appearances at each other’s celebrations.