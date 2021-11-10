Former NBA forward Julian Wright has threatened to take legal action against the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers in Taiwan’s P.League+ professional basketball league for alleged breach of contract, a move the club has described as “regrettable.”
The 203cm-tall Wright, who played for the New Orleans Hornets and the Toronto Raptors from 2007 to 2011, started the inaugural 2020-2021 season as a player for the Lioneers and was then signed as a player development coach in late February.
He remained in that role until the season wrapped up in May, before returning to the US in early June.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers via CNA
His contract expires in August next year.
Wright, who is in the US, said that he has repeatedly contacted the team’s management about his return for the new season, scheduled to start on Dec. 4, but has yet to receive a formal response, something he sees as a breach of contract.
“I want to also announce that unfortunately due to a breach of the contract, I won’t be able to return and do my job as player development coach and also do things in the community. Sometimes business gets in the way of good feelings and good bonds,” Wright said in a video posted on social media.
In a text, Wright said that if a mutual termination agreement is not reached by Friday, he would take the matter to court in Taiwan.
“By my actions of suing, I’m showing how unethical business continues if it goes unchecked and hopefully my cases without sports organizations’ assistance, can give other expatriates courage to do the same,” Wright said.
The Lioneers responded with a statement describing Wright’s comments about the contract as “regrettable.”
Although Wright’s contract does not expire until August, it allowed either party to terminate the agreement unconditionally without paying any compensation and stated that Wright would not be paid a salary when he is not with the team during the off-season, the club said.
The provisions were included to give him flexibility, the club said.
A Taipei hospital and travel agencies have been implicated in an international prostitution investigation, allegedly bringing Chinese women to Taiwan to work in the illegal sex trade, prosecutors said on Thursday. Evidence indicated that top executives at Chung Shan Hospital have taken advantage of a “medical tourism” program, under which foreigners obtain medical visas to enter Taiwan, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said. Evidence shows that from 2016 to 2019, hospital executives issued documents to help facilitate the entry of more than 10,000 Chinese, purportedly for medical treatment, health exams, cosmetic surgery or other procedures at hospitals and medical institutions in Taiwan,
BRIEF WINDOW: As overseas Taiwanese are to begin returning for the Lunar New Year, the ban is to be reimposed in December to keep hotel space free An entry ban on migrant workers is to be temporarily lifted this month, but reimposed for two months from Dec. 14, the Ministry of Labor said. The reintroduction of the ban is intended to free quarantine hotel space to accommodate large numbers of overseas Taiwanese who are expected to begin returning for next year’s Lunar New Year holidays later in December. “At the latest, migrant workers will be granted entry to Taiwan in mid or late November,” Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said at a legislative hearing. However, as Taiwan is likely to see an influx of nationals returning home for
The Taipei High Administrative Court on Thursday ruled against National Taiwan University (NTU) professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) after she filed an appeal against the Ministry of Education over the doctorate President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earned from the London School of Economics and Political Science. The court said that Ho does not have the legal right to ask the ministry to declassify related documents to enable her to verify the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral certificate. The ministry had provided Ho with Tsai’s resume and academic credentials during a court hearing on June 3, which met Ho’s demand, the court said. In conjunction with
Seventy-two years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seized control of China after a bloody struggle. The defeated Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government fled to Taiwan. Since then, China has arisen as a superpower rivaling the US, while Taiwan has blossomed into a self-governing democracy and high-tech powerhouse with Washington’s backing. Now, after decades of stalemate, there is a renewed risk of conflict. While it is impossible to know how this long rivalry will play out, in some respects the battle for Taiwan is already under way. As Reuters reported in December last year, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is waging so-called “gray