Ex-NBA player threatens to sue P.League+ basketball club

Staff writer, with CNA





Former NBA forward Julian Wright has threatened to take legal action against the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers in Taiwan’s P.League+ professional basketball league for alleged breach of contract, a move the club has described as “regrettable.”

The 203cm-tall Wright, who played for the New Orleans Hornets and the Toronto Raptors from 2007 to 2011, started the inaugural 2020-2021 season as a player for the Lioneers and was then signed as a player development coach in late February.

He remained in that role until the season wrapped up in May, before returning to the US in early June.

Hsinchu JKO Lioneers basketball player Julian Wright gives a thumbs-up gesture after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Nov. 28 last year. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu JKO Lioneers via CNA

His contract expires in August next year.

Wright, who is in the US, said that he has repeatedly contacted the team’s management about his return for the new season, scheduled to start on Dec. 4, but has yet to receive a formal response, something he sees as a breach of contract.

“I want to also announce that unfortunately due to a breach of the contract, I won’t be able to return and do my job as player development coach and also do things in the community. Sometimes business gets in the way of good feelings and good bonds,” Wright said in a video posted on social media.

In a text, Wright said that if a mutual termination agreement is not reached by Friday, he would take the matter to court in Taiwan.

“By my actions of suing, I’m showing how unethical business continues if it goes unchecked and hopefully my cases without sports organizations’ assistance, can give other expatriates courage to do the same,” Wright said.

The Lioneers responded with a statement describing Wright’s comments about the contract as “regrettable.”

Although Wright’s contract does not expire until August, it allowed either party to terminate the agreement unconditionally without paying any compensation and stated that Wright would not be paid a salary when he is not with the team during the off-season, the club said.

The provisions were included to give him flexibility, the club said.