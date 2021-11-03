Math tutor boosts reach with lessons on Pornhub

Staff writer, with CNA





People searching for clips on the adult video platform Pornhub using keyword such as “classroom,” “graduate student” and “real person” might end up with calculus lessons provided by Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu (張旭).

Chang has attracted 1.9 million views and nearly 7,000 subscribers to his channel since its launch last year, bringing him international attention and interview requests from the adult Web site.

“I knew this day would come,” the 34-year-old told the Central News Agency. “People get intrigued if you do special things in special places.”

Taiwanese mathematics teacher Chang Hsu provided calculus lessons on the adult video platform Pornhub. Photo: Screengrab from Pornhub

In his roughly 230 videos, Chang can be seen fully clothed in his trademark gray hooded sweatshirt, teaching math in Mandarin for as long as one hour, attracting comments such as “Asian porn is strange.”

Although Chang said he feels that a majority of viewers visit his channel, called “Play hard, study hard,” for a laugh rather than to study math, he said the marketing strategy has brought him many new students.

Chang said the students, many of whom were from other countries, watched the free lessons on Pornhub and decided to enroll in his paid classes through various platforms, which altogether earned him NT$7.5 million (US$269,300) per year.

“The online teaching market is highly competitive, and I can now attract 1,000 students each year, compared with an average of a few hundred for a calculus tutor,” said Chang, who launched his channel in May last year after a financial crisis at his cram school.

Holding a master’s degree in mathematics with 15 years of teaching experience, Chang said he had tried lecturing on YouTube, but found it difficult to stand out among his competitors.

“I asked myself where to find my target students, say college boys, and the answer popped out: adult video platforms,” he said.

However, not all such Web sites welcomed Chang’s idea, as some, including XVideos and NXNN, rejected the non-adult clips, he said.

As many other tutors have since followed Chang’s lead, he said he is planning to revise his channel next month.

“This is a top business secret and what I can only tell you is it will no longer be just me in the videos,” he said.