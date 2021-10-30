NBA’s Enes Kanter on Twitter urges support for Taiwan

Bloomberg





Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics yesterday sent his latest in a string Twitter posts criticizing China over human rights and other matters, including a call to support Taiwan.

“Change is coming and no one can stop it. NO ONE!!!” wrote the NBA player, along with the hashtags #StandWithTaiwan, #FreeTibet, #FreeUyghurs and #FreeHongKong.

In a previous post on Wednesday, he called out the chief executive of Nike, as well as LeBron James and Michael Jordan, inviting them to visit China so they can see the “SLAVE laborcamps” with their own eyes.

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter rebounds the ball during warmups before their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden in Boston on Friday last week. Photo: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY

After writing “Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government, Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!” and stating that “I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom” on Thursday last week, he wrote on Saturday last week that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) should “close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people! Stop the GENOCIDE, now!”

Additional reporting by staff writer