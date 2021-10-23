Tsai lauds new NCKU chip hub

‘TECH CORRIDOR’ LINK: The new institute would help Taiwan to defend its global leading position in the semiconductor industry, President Tsai Ing-wen said

By Hung Jui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Smart Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing Institute will hopefully become a model of government-industry collaboration in southern Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the institute’s plaque unveiling ceremony yesterday.

The institute’s establishment is expected to foster a new ecology of industry-academic collaboration and serve as a hub that connects actors in the “technology corridor,” Tsai said, referring to links between the Hsinchu Science Park, Kaohsiung’s Ciaotou Science Park, Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park, the Chiayi Science Park and the Pingtung Science Park.

The institute would serve to foster next-generation talent, and drive sustainable and innovative development in southern Taiwan, she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen, third right, National Cheng Kung University president Su Huey-jen, second right, and others do the thumbs-up sign at a plaque unveiling ceremony for the school’s Smart Semiconductor and Sustainable Manufacturing Institute yesterday. Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Taipei Times

With the institute, Taiwan would be well positioned to defend its leading position in the global semiconductor industry, circular economy and smart mechanics industry, Tsai said.

NCKU president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧真) said the university had since 2016 had the nation’s highest number of graduates who pursued a career in the semiconductor sector.

The institute looks forward to offering basic courses on big data and artificial intelligence (AI), which would build a solid foundation for students, Su said, adding that the institute would offer guidance to industry players in the adoption of forward-looking technologies.

The institute is seeking to focus on AI and green energy to establish links to smart machinery, smart manufacturing, circular economy, carbon-neutral technologies, nano-grade material sciences, quantum computing and big data, the university said.

The university is looking forward to working with 14 leading technology companies and taking industry-academic collaboration in southern Taiwan to the next level, it said.

Institute dean Su Yen-kun (蘇炎坤) said that he seeks to overcome the limitations of dedicated departments.

Taiwan must address the lack of homegrown semiconductor talent, which is due in part to the nation’s declining birthrate and China’s efforts to attract Taiwanese professionals, Su Yen-kun said.

Retention of semiconductor talent should be regarded as a matter of national security, he said.