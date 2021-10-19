Students at National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) have developed the nation’s first electric race car for Formula SAE, which has set speed records with the team’s female driver, it said on Sunday.
Formula SAE is a student design competition organized by SAE International to challenge participants “to conceive, design, fabricate and compete with small formula-style racing cars,” its Web site says.
Teams have eight to 12 months to design, build and prepare their vehicles for a competition, it adds.
Photo courtesy of National Cheng Kung University
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than half of Taiwanese universities did not develop vehicles for the competition, while Japanese schools have not competed in the event for the past two years, the team said.
“Our team was one of a few who made a car during the pandemic, and the only team to make an electric car,” it said. “We hope to enter the competition with it next year.”
The team was particularly proud of their captain, Wu chia-fen (吳佳芬), who set records on the track, it said.
The team’s car this year is the third generation in a series, and cost more than NT$2 million (US$71,390) to make, it said, adding that the team worked on the car for a year.
“We’ve reduced the car’s weight from 340kg in the first generation all the way down to 260kg,” engineering professor Huang Chen-wei (黃晨瑋) said. “We also replaced the single engine with a twin electric motor.”
To compensate for the vehicle’s extra power, the team added an aerodynamic kit, which includes front and rear spoilers, and a skirt, it said.
With the modifications the car is able to go from zero to 100kph in only three seconds, the team said, adding that it also shaved two seconds off its cornering time.
Team member Tseng Chih-chung (曾志仲) said the group strives to improve the car every year, with the aim of securing a good performance record for the nation.
“Due to the pandemic, we had to spend 1.5 times more time this year on our car. Things like electric-motor components and computer chips were scarce,” he said. “We were checking inventory online every day.”
Disease prevention regulations prevented the team from meeting in person for several months, he said, adding that teammates would complete their designs on their own, meet up online and then take turns assembling components at the school.
“It was hard working that way, but in the end we succeeded,” he said.
At a news conference to announce the completion of the vehicle, NCKU president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) named the car “Honor,” adding that the team’s hard work and achievements had brought honor to the university.
Wu, 23, has driven all three generations of the team’s cars.
“When I get in the driver’s seat I like to put the pedal to the metal. I like the sensation of flying down the track at high speed,” she said.
Driving a car that she helped build brought her a great sense of achievement, she added.
Meanwhile, team member Chen Yu-hsien (陳諭嫻) said her test drive of the team’s second-generation vehicle last year was her first time driving a racing car.
The experience was “novel and exciting,” she said.
“Racing cars is something men and women can both do, but women might have the speed advantage given their lighter bodies,” teammate Su Yi-fan (蘇懌帆) said.
The team has about 50 members who work on different aspects of the vehicle, from electric-motor assembly and body to team finances, it said, adding that the members come from different departments at the university.
“The older students pass their experience to the younger ones. Even though we cannot go abroad right now, building this car has really given us a sense of accomplishment,” the team said.
Their next goal is to further improve the vehicle’s design with an eye on competing next year in Japan if the pandemic subsides, the team said.
NCKU is to celebrate its 90th anniversary next month. Anyone who would like to join the celebrations can visit the Web site https://90th.ncku.edu.tw for more information.
‘SMEAR CAMPAIGN’: The ‘Global Times’ accused the DPP of offering politicians in Somaliland bribes and promoting Taiwanese independence by funding US think tanks The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday denounced China’s Global Times for disseminating disinformation about Taiwan, after the Chinese state-run newspaper claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been bribing Somaliland politicians. Taiwan in August last year inaugurated the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, which is the nation’s only representative office whose title uses just the name “Taiwan.” The East African country also established a representative office in Taipei, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. The Chinese-language Global Times on Monday accused the DPP of offering Somaliland politicians and their families considerable bribes, citing anonymous sources. The International Cooperation
Phase 2 clinical trial results of the Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday were published on the Web site of The Lancet: Respiratory Medicine, in an early preview before publication. The study paves the way for other nations to issue emergency use authorizations or produce the Medigen vaccine, given The Lancet’s credibility as a highly respected medical journal with a rigorous peer-review process, Medigen’s international affairs director Lien Chia-en (連加恩) said. Lien said that the study is important as it proposes methods for converting international units for efficacy comparisons. The methods have been used for correlating the efficacy of hepatitis B
Ambassador Theaters on Tuesday announced that its Breeze Center cinemas in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山) would close late this month after screening thousands of major Hollywood movies and local favorites over two decades. Ambassador Theaters, one of the largest cinema chain operators in Taiwan, said that Oct. 25 would be the last day the Breeze Center cinemas screen movies, adding that its lease expires on that day. “We sincerely appreciate the support and recognition from audiences in Taipei over the past 20 years,” the company said. “We look forward to seeing you again in the future.” The cinemas started operating in 2001, upon
THREATS: Dismissing Beijing’s assertion that its military exercises only target Taiwanese separatists, Chiu Kuo-cheng said war has no regard for political affiliation In case Taiwan is attacked, the military will defend the nation and not stand by like “plastic toys,” Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Chiu was responding to Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asking him to clarify his remark last week that “the military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Wang asked Chiu whether he meant what he said literally or that Taiwan would not start a war. “The Republic of China will not start a war,” Chiu