Hsinchu takes steps against crawfish pest in Old City Moat

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Hsinchu City Government is working to mitigate an infestation of Louisiana crawfish in the Old City Moat, officials said on Friday.

City workers had caught more than 3,000 crawfish over five days, but the infestation is far from eradicated, the Hsinchu Marketing Department said.

The Louisiana crawfish — considered a delicacy in Cajun cuisine — was introduced in Taiwan in the 1980s, but commercial farming proved unsuccessful, department director Yen Chang-sheng (顏章聖) said.

A worker wearing protective gloves holds an invasive Louisiana crawfish after catching it in Hsinchu City’s Old City Moat on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government

Crawfish meat failed to impress diners, while aquarists did not find them pleasant to look at, he said.

Many of the crawfish were abandoned in ponds and creeks throughout Taiwan, including the moat in Hsinchu’s East District (東區), he said, adding that growing populations in many places are disrupting the natural ecology of aquatic habitats.

Yen said that Hsinchu officials are concerned that burrowing by the fast-breeding crustaceans might damage the moat’s floodwalls.

Some visitors to the Old City have fed them, which led to water pollution, while others have tried to catch them, which is prohibited, he added.

Releasing, hunting or fishing on public land is punishable by a fine of NT$50,000 to NT$250,000, which can be extended 10-fold should the acts pose a grievous threat to the environment, Yen said, citing the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法).

Hsinchu’s park authorities would enforce the law, he said, adding that they would, if necessary, call the police on uncooperative offenders.