India, Australia, Japan and the US are today to start the second phase of this year’s Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Navy said yesterday.
They are to be the first military exercises held by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) since Australia, the UK and the US announced their AUKUS pact on Sept. 15, under which London and Washington are to help Canberra obtain nuclear-powered submarines.
The three-day exercise is the 25th edition of the Malabar games, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US, and have since grown to become a hallmark of Quad naval interoperability.
Photo: AP
The games have been held annually since 2002, with Australia and Japan joining for the first time in 2007. Japan became a permanent member in 2015 followed by Australia last year.
Phase 1 of this year’s exercise, hosted by the US, was held from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29 in the Philippine Sea off Guam.
The second phase intends to “build upon the synergy, coordination and interoperability developed during the first phase of the exercise and would focus on advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare,” the Indian Express quoted the Indian Navy as saying.
India is to send the Rajput-class destroyer INS Ranvijay, Shivalik-class frigate INS Satpura, P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and a submarine, the newspaper reported.
The US is to be represented by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and destroyers USS Lake Champlain and USS Stockdale, it said.
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is to send its Izumo-class helicopter carrier JS Kaga and guided missile destroyer JS Murasame, while the Royal Australian Navy is to be represented by the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat and replenishment vessel HMAS Sirius, it added.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that