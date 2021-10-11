Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday in his Double Ten National Day message accused the Democratic Progressive Party government of inciting fear and anti-China sentiment, while making an appeal to Beijing to accept Taiwan’s existence.
After attending the morning celebrations outside the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, Ko, who is chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), wrote on Facebook a “happy birthday” message to the Republic of China (ROC) in which he reflected on the nation’s values, and condemned partisan politics and Chinese aggression.
In the 110 years since Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) founded Asia’s first democratic republic, the ROC on Taiwan has developed a system that is truly of the people, by the people and for the people, Ko wrote.
Photo: Cheng Ming-hsiang, Taipei Times
In this time, it has deepened the universal values of democracy, freedom, pluralism, human rights and rule of law to become the pride of all Taiwanese, he added.
Although the two sides of the Strait used to belong to one China, it is also a fact that they have been divided for more than 120 years, Ko wrote, adding that everyone, regardless of party affiliation, is proud of Taiwan’s resilience and achievements.
“However, the Chinese Communist Party’s frequent use of force to intimidate and suppress Taiwan is fundamentally against the expressed will of Taiwanese,” he said.
Referencing “The North Wind and the Sun,” an Aesop’s fable about the power of persuasion over force, Ko urged Beijing to embrace the universal values that Taiwan holds dear.
“We hope that China’s strength brings more prosperity to its people and respect internationally, as well as willingness to open peaceful dialogue rather than threatening force or denying the fundamental existence of the ROC and Taiwan, which will only make Taiwanese run further away,” he wrote.
He also took the opportunity to criticize the DPP leadership for refusing to work with their opponents.
“In the past few years, we have only seen the DPP manipulate people’s fears and anti-China sentiment to ineffectual result, constantly suppressing and branding its political opponents,” Ko wrote.
“We have seen no room for dialogue, both internally and externally,” he added.
Ko also criticized President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) call for peaceful dialogue with China in her national day address yesterday, saying that mutual interaction is what makes change, not unending talk.
“We should of course band together with those who view us as equals in the world, but we should not put the safety and security of the people at risk by manipulating ideology for partisan political gain,” he said, adding that Taiwan can only move forward by overcoming ideological disputes and refraining from making enemies compatriots.
Meanwhile, the TPP, in its own National Day address, echoed Ko’s call for inclusivity while condemning the “domination of one voice” in government.
Especially with the prevalence of social media, politics has fallen victim to clickbait and bickering, the party said on Facebook, calling on those in power to stop using divisive hate speech, labeling their opponents as communist sympathizers and controlling the media.
“The crisis of governance begins when there is no voice of opposition,” it added.
Additional reporting by Hsieh Chun-lin
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that