Central Tibetan Administration leader Penpa Tsering on Monday expressed hope that Taiwan and Tibet can strengthen mutual ties.
“There are many aspects in which we can work together,” said Penpa Tsering, who in May took office as sikyong of the Tibetan government-in-exile.
“We still have to find and understand how we can work together, how we can collaborate on issues other than politics — not necessarily only politics,” he said in an interview with the Central News Agency during a three-day trip to New Delhi. “I’m really looking forward to strengthening our relationship in the future.”
He expressed the hope that Taipei would offer scholarships to Tibetan students and foster more exchanges between the two sides.
Taiwan is a good place for Tibetans to learn the Chinese language and study international relations, he said, adding that studying in the nation would help Tibetans understand China.
Saying that resolving problems between Tibet and China remains his priority while heading the exile government in Dharamshala, India, Penpa Tsering also called for dialogue between Taiwanese and Chinese authorities.
“There should be no use of force” in Taiwan, he said, adding that cross-strait violence would not benefit either side, and might escalate into a war with more powers getting involved.
“Any conflict can be resolved through negotiation or nonviolent means,” he said.
Meanwhile, Penpa Tsering said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dalai Lama has no immediate plans to travel.
Asked if the Dalai Lama would like to visit Taiwan after the pandemic subsides, he did not give a definite answer.
The issue “will depend on what kind of invitation comes from Taiwan, and how negotiations are [conducted] between the Taiwanese government and us,” he said.
