The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday.
A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed.
Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.”
Photo: Reuters
Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive of avoiding provocation and adventurism has been recast by the ministry into “a form of passive defeatism.”
“The defense ministry’s renunciation of the right and capability to strike first shows that the overall direction of the military is wrong and that our national defense strategy is cowardly,” he said.
More than two decades ago, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) declared that the first battle would be the decisive battle in the event of war with Taiwan, he said.
This means the PLA intends to attack with overwhelming force and speed while taking full advantage of the element of surprise to achieve victory in the shortest possible time, he said.
Although the air force has clear guidelines on how to respond to Chinese warplanes crossing the median line, the 30-nautical-mile (55.6km) line and the 12-nautical-mile line, these set responses are of a dubious tactical value, he said.
“With just minutes of warning, our pilots might not even have time to take off before the enemy aircraft commences aerial bombing,” he said.
The military should also assume that the PLA would utilize short-range tactical missiles to attack air base runways, air defense radars and missile batteries, communication hubs and command centers, he said.
Such attacks might render Taiwanese forces incapable of launching counterstrikes or staging an effective defense of the country, he said.
During the tenure of then minister of national defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發), who held the position from February 2018 to February this year, air force pilots were instructed to never fire on the enemy without orders and that those who did would be arrested and tried, Liao said, citing an unnamed officer.
Fighter pilots should have the freedom to judge the situation for themselves when they are actively carrying out a mission, Liao said, adding that it is too late to grant them the authority to use their weapons only after the enemy has locked on them.
“Pilots go through years of training so that they can exercise judgement on how best to defend themselves,” he said. “It is not acceptable that they are being threatened with court martial even as we send them into dangerous situations.”
“A country that puts soldiers in such a dilemma is close to betraying them,” he said.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth