A team of Taiwanese experts are to travel to Japan to examine Tokyo’s plans to release contaminated water from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, the Atomic Energy Council said on Monday.
The team would likely make the trip by the end of this year, council Minister Hsieh Shou-shing (謝曉星) said, adding that Tokyo has agreed to the trip in principle.
The team is similar to an investigative task force led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would also investigate Japan’s plans, Hsieh told reporters after briefing lawmakers on the matter at the Legislative Yuan.
Photo: EPA
IAEA officials have the authority to enter the power plant’s premises to inspect the work being conducted there, and the Taiwanese team would carry out an on-site inspection covering the same items on the IAEA’s itinerary, including water release information and monitoring measures, Hsieh said.
Some IAEA representatives have already visited Japan and the agency plans to send its investigative team by the end of the year, he added.
The council has been coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Taiwan’s representative office in Japan to negotiate the planned visit with Japanese officials, he said.
Japan has announced that it would release more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the crippled power plant into the sea, beginning in about two years.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, which operates the plant, would treat and dilute the contaminated water before discharging it, Japan said.
The filtering process would remove most radioactive elements from the water, leaving only tritium, news media have reported.
The IAEA has come up with a timetable for procedures and measures regarding the release of the water, and the council would map out its plan in line with the IAEA’s timetable, despite Taiwan not being included in the UN agency’s investigative task force, Hsieh said.
Taiwan has banned food imports from five Japanese prefectures — Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba — since the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster on March 11, 2011.
Since the disaster, it has also subjected nine categories of Japanese food products from other parts of Japan to batch-by-batch border inspections for radioactive residue.
About 175,000 items have since been tested, government data showed.
Asked by a lawmaker whether Taiwan has enough capacity to increase tests for radioactive residue if it resumes food product imports from the five prefectures, Hsieh said that the nation’s testing capacity outstrips annual demand by about three times.
Preparations for resuming imports have been made over the past few years, he said.
The government is considering lifting the ban following its application to join the Japan-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, one of the world’s biggest trade blocs.
The bloc represents a market of 500 million people and accounts for 13.5 percent of global trade.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
CONFUSING RESULTS: A New Taipei City worker tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test and a PCR test, but negative in a traditional nucleic acid test, the CECC said Travelers from Bangladesh, Brazil and Peru are no longer required to quarantine at a government center, and from Saturday can choose to quarantine at hotels, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The three nations are no longer considered “key high-risk countries,” as their COVID-19 case numbers have continued to fall, the CECC said, adding that no travelers from these countries have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in the past two months. The revised classification would allow travelers from the three countries to choose where they stay during their mandatory 14-day quarantine, although they would be required to pay
Paraguay, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, three of the 15 UN members that have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, voiced support at the UN General Assembly on Friday for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN. In a video played at the 76th session of the General Assembly in New York, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said that universality is a basic principle of the UN, and based on that principle, “we support the inclusion of Taiwan within the United Nations system.” Taiwan lost its UN seat in 1971, when most countries shifted recognition to Beijing. Belizian Prime Minister John Briceno on Friday attended
ONE NEW DOMESTIC CASE: The CECC confirmed the COVID-19 case based on an antibody test, despite other tests indicating that the woman was likely not infectious The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would ease COVID-19 restrictions depending on the vaccination rate and other factors, but lowering the level 2 COVID-19 alert would require more careful consideration, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said yesterday. In its decision of when to lower the alert, the center would take into account Taiwan’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination rate, with the aim to reach 60 percent, people’s compliance with disease prevention measures and the general COVID-19 situation in the nation, Chen told the CECC’s daily news conference. The center would take “a more rigorous approach” when making