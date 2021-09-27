Animal crossing signs in Nantou aim to raise awareness

By Chen Feng-li and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A cute animal crossing sign on a lonely mountain road in Nantou County has made a splash online.

The sign of a Perny’s long-nosed squirrel, which had been installed on Provincial Highway 14A near Yuanfong (鳶峰) on Hehuanshan (合歡山), sparked discussions online after a photograph of it was posted on the Facebook page of Zhongbu Road Conditions.

The page’s moderator on Thursday urged drivers to be mindful of wildlife and navigate that section of the highway carefully.

An animal crossing sign featuring a Perny’s long-nosed squirrel is pictured on the side of a mountain road in Nantou County on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Zhongheng Lukuang Facebook page

“Mountain roads go through varying habitats in higher altitudes where many animals can be found,” the moderator wrote. “We are guests in their homes and should treat them with gratitude and respect.”

The sign was well received by members of the page, with people saying that having the squirrel carry an acorn in its paws was a nice touch by the designer.

Asked for comment, the moderator, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the sign was created by the Taiwan Endemic Species Research Institute and the road’s management office in Puli Township (埔里).

An animal crossing sign featuring sheep is pictured along Provincial Highway 14A near Cingjing Farm in Nantou County on Saturday. Photo: Chen Feng-lee, Taipei Times

Perny’s long-nosed squirrels are a unique subspecies endemic to Taiwan and live in forests above an altitude of 1,000m, according to the institute.

The squirrel sign is just one of the animal crossing signs on the road, the moderator said, adding that there is another sign for sheep in the section between the 8km and 10km marker, and a couple of others near the 24.5km marker.

The animals on the signs are chosen to reflect the species that are found in the area, they said.

The road’s managers should be applauded for their efforts in protecting animals and drivers on the mountain, they said.

“I have seen Taiwan giant flying squirrels, mikado pheasants and other animals on the 14A,” they said. “I’ve seen a pheasant limping across the road after it was lamed by a trap. This made me sad.”