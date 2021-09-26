Allies speak up for Taiwan at UN General Assembly

Staff writer, with CNA





Paraguay, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, three of the 15 UN members that have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, voiced support at the UN General Assembly on Friday for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN.

In a video played at the 76th session of the General Assembly in New York, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said that universality is a basic principle of the UN, and based on that principle, “we support the inclusion of Taiwan within the United Nations system.”

Taiwan lost its UN seat in 1971, when most countries shifted recognition to Beijing.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez speaks in a recorded video during the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg

Belizian Prime Minister John Briceno on Friday attended the UN meeting in person to say that the UN’s multilateral system must be inclusive to harness the capacity of all countries to cement international cooperation where it is most needed.

Briceno said Belize’s partnership with Taiwan has been based on their common democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, and his country has benefited significantly from its ties with Taiwan.

Briceno said that Taiwan has provided valuable assistance in providing medical supplies and financial support to help his country handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Belize calls for Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations and its specialized agencies,” Briceno said, adding that it would “further enhance global cooperation.”

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris renewed his country’s call for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN community.

In a video played in the UN session, Harris praised Taiwan’s achievements and successes, saying his country strongly believes that Taiwan has an important role to play in international development strategies.

“Taiwan has demonstrated that it can be a true partner in health, and we have seen its exemplary response to the pandemic,” Harris said.

“My country looks forward to Taiwan being included in the UN system and its meetings, mechanisms and activities,” he added.

Friday was the fourth day of this year’s General Assembly session, by which time eight of Taiwan’s allies had made speeches.

Seven of those allies — Palau, Guatemala, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Paraguay, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis — voiced their support for Taiwan, while the eighth, Honduras, refrained from mentioning Taiwan for the sixth consecutive year.