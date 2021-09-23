The National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) yesterday said there are seven main aftereffects of severe COVID-19, so the hospital is establishing a specialized COVID-19 long-term follow-up integrated care outpatient clinic to help patients recover through rehabilitation.
More than 16,000 cases have been reported in Taiwan, with more than 90 percent of patients released from isolation, but studies have shown that some patients still suffer from post-acute aftereffects of COVID-19.
NTUH vice superintendent Kao Jia-horng (高嘉宏) said studies have shown that there are more than 50 types of COVID-19 sequelae, or aftereffects, and the hospital has identified seven main types of sequelae in patients with severe COVID-19.
Photo: Chiu Chih-ju, Taipei Times
The seven main sequelae are lung damage, physical decline and muscle weakness, verbal communication impairment, delirium and cognitive impairment, dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing), anxiety and depression, as well as an inability to perform daily activities, he said.
NTUH Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation attending physician Liang Huey-wen (梁蕙雯) said that SARS-CoV-2 not only attacks the lungs, but also affects the nervous system and immune system, as well as causing abnormal blood clotting and brain inflammation.
Citing a case of a COVID-19 patient who lost 10kg during hospitalization and had trouble regaining weight after being discharged, Liang said severe COVID-19 patients who have been bedridden for long periods might also suffer from muscle weakness and loss of bone mass.
She said foreign studies showed that some patients suffer shortness of breath and exercise intolerance after COVID-19, but can improve through cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, but patients with severe complications might need integrated rehabilitation services.
NTUH Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation director Chen Wen-shiang (陳文翔) said that the department’s medical team includes physical therapists, speech therapists and occupational therapists, and five post-severe COVID-19 patients are receiving customized rehabilitation programs and have shown improvement after two to four weeks.
People can book an appointment at the COVID-19 long-term follow-up integrated care outpatient clinic through the hospital’s online booking system, Kao said, adding that patients who had been treated at NTUH would have their previous attending physician assist in their diagnosis and assess if they need further rehabilitation.
Additional reporting by CNA
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two