EVA Airways has been named world’s third-best airline in an annual list compiled by the Travel + Leisure magazine.
EVA Air rose one notch from a year earlier to take the No. 3 spot, its best performance since the carrier first broke into the top 10 in 2010.
The New York City-based magazine evaluated airlines based on several factors, including in-flight service, level of comfort in the cabin, reliability of operations and food, for this year’s World’s Best Awards survey.
The magazine in a statement this month said that EVA Air specializes in long-haul trips between Asia and several destinations in the US.
“This is one of the best airlines I’ve ever traveled with,” one person was quoted by the magazine as saying.
“Excellent service and food,” another passenger was cited as saying, while another said: “I can’t wait to fly them again.”
EVA Air said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it still won recognition for its services from passengers worldwide.
EVA Air president Sun Chia-ming (孫嘉明) said the carrier’s determination to provide the best quality service possible remains unchanged, although fears over the spread of COVID-19 has prompted the airline to streamline its services.
EVA Air has been keen to use a wide range of technologies to provide its passengers with convenient contactless services to meet their needs amid COVID-19, Sun said.
Singapore Airlines took the top spot in the rankings, with the magazine describing it as “the king of the World’s Best Awards,” saying the carrier is an unprecedented 26-time winner in its annual rankings.
Qatar Airways came second ahead of EVA Air, followed by Emirates, La Compagnie, Turkish Airlines, Japan Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Korean Air and Air New Zealand.
In addition to the best airlines rankings, the magazine also lists the best hotels, best cruise lines and airports.
The survey was conducted from Jan. 11 to May 10 as some countries began easing their COVID-19 restrictions.
EVA Air and Taiwan’s national carrier China Airlines late last month began using the IATA Travel Pass international digital health verification app on a trial basis.
