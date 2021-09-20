National library opens exhibition on Sinology center

Staff writer, with CNA





The National Central Library in Taipei on Saturday opened a special exhibition to mark the 40th anniversary of the Center for Chinese Studies.

Titled “Making Sinology a sparkling asset — The 40 years endeavors of the Center for Chinese Studies,” the exhibition showcases the center’s work over the past four decades in the areas of academic research and international exchange.

The exhibition, which runs through Oct. 7, also spotlights the center’s progress in digitizing Sinology archives.

Banners are displayed in the National Central Library in Taipei yesterday to promote an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Center for Chinese Studies. Photo: CNA

Fuounded in September 1981 by the Ministry of Education, the center provides assistance to institutes abroad that offer Chinese studies.

Library director-general Tseng Shu-hsien (曾淑賢) said that aside from continuing to make breakthroughs in Sinology, the center also focuses on educating foreign Sinologists.

Tseng said that 511 researchers from 48 countries had received scholarships to conduct studies at the center.

Tseng said that the exhibition also commemorates the 10th anniversary of the foundation of the Taiwan Resource Center for Chinese Studies, which the library in 2012 launched to promote “Chinese culture with Taiwanese characteristics” through the publication of academic research in Sinology by Taiwanese academics.

Thirty-seven resource center branches have since opened worldwide, Tseng added.

Before the resource center was launched, the government had started to promote Taiwanese efforts in the field by establishing Taiwan Academy branches in cities worldwide, Tseng said.

The library joined the government’s efforts and opened exchange platforms at academy branches in New York, Los Angeles and Houston, Tseng said.