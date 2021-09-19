KMT reports NT$1.25bn in income, DPP NT$855.7m

By Chien Hui-ju and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has declared an income of NT$1.25 billion (US$45.1 million) for fiscal 2020, while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) declared income of NT$855.7 million for the fiscal year, a Ministry of the Interior report showed on Wednesday.

The KMT declared an income of NT$1,250,077,726 and spending of NT$613,124,088, the report said.

The remaining NT$636,953,638 is frozen under an administrative order by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, it said.

A breakdown of the KMT’s income showed that NT$123 million came from donations, NT$400 million from subsidies and NT$83.95 million from membership fees, the report said.

The KMT spent NT$1.04 billion during fiscal 2020, including NT$416 million on party affairs, and NT$628 million on rent, handling fees for real-estate sales and fines paid to the Executive Yuan, the report said.

The KMT reported that it had borrowed NT$75 million for running the party, after it paid off NT$273,478,000 in debt, it said.

Meanwhile, the DPP declared income of NT$855,668,585 and expenditure of NT$778,561,313, the report said.

The DPP’s income included NT$456 million in membership fees and NT$397 million in donations, while its expenses were mainly wages and party affairs expenses.

Political party’s asset declarations are published on the ministry’s Web site.