The partnership between Taiwan and diplomatic ally Belize will grow stronger, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at a virtual ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Caribbean nation’s independence.
Belize’s embassy in Taiwan and the Taipei-based Central America Trade Office hosted the ceremony and Tsai delivered the congratulatory remark via a pre-recorded video.
“Over our 32 years of diplomatic relations, Taiwan and Belize have developed a close friendship, collaborating on joint projects to promote healthcare, infrastructure and agricultural development,” Tsai said.
Last year, the two nations also signed agreements that would foster deeper collaboration on trade and investment, legal assistance and aviation services, she said.
“Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our nations’ partnership and advance the well-being of our people,” Tsai said, thanking Belize for supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.
Belizean Ambassador to Taiwan Candice Pitts underlined in her remarks the friendship and mutual support her country has developed with Taiwan since the two established diplomatic ties in 1989.
“One of the striking commonalities between Belize and Taiwan, as well as our other diplomatic allies here, is the vigor with which we safeguard our territorial integrity and our unadulterated understanding of and appreciation for our sovereignty,” Pitts said.
In a separate pre-recorded video, Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno said that his country cherishes “the special bond between the government and people of Belize and Taiwan,” and looks forward to continued cooperation with friendly nations and allies around the world.
“Even as we continue to deal with our economic, health and other social shocks, we remain committed here in Belize and Taiwan to our core belief in the betterment of our people and in a world truly fit for humanity,” Briceno said.
