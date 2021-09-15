Barbecuing in pedestrian arcades in Taipei would be allowed during the Mid-Autumn Festival, but masks must be worn while cooking food and the food must be eaten indoors, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Monday announced that barbecuing would be banned at riverside parks in the city during the holiday this year.
All Mid-Autumn Festival events must comply with restrictions under a level 2 COVID-19 alert, including no more than 80 people indoors and 300 people outdoors, mask wearing, and no eating or drinking, Ko said, adding that people should also practice social distancing or use table dividers when barbecuing at home.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
COVID-19 infection risks do not stem from barbecuing, but rather from crowds, so people should practice disease prevention measures even while enjoying a meal together, he said.
When asked about barbecuing in pedestrian arcades, Huang said that from a legal perspective, such areas are private property that have been opened to the public, so people are allowed to use them.
“However, please wear a mask” while cooking, she said. “And please take the food into your home to eat.”
Barbecuing in public spaces is generally banned in the city and allowing people to use riverside parks during the Mid-Autumn Festival was an exception in past years, but the government cannot ban people from using their own property, such as on rooftops or yards, she said.
Enforcement of alert rules is difficult in private spaces, so the government urges people to show self-discipline, and understand that crowds, not wearing a mask and breaches of social distancing increase the risk of infection, even within households, she said.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to