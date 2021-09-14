SEISMICITY
Earthquake shakes Nantou
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake yesterday jolted Nantou County at 6:41pm, the Central Weather Bureau said. The earthquake was centered in the county’s Renai Township (仁愛), 40.9km northeast of Nantou County Hall, the bureau said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Nantou, Changhua, Hualien and Yilan counties, and Taichung, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale, it said. The earthquake also had an intensity of 3 in Chiayi, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taitung and Yunlin counties, it added. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.
HEALTH
Virus rules scofflaws nabbed
Nearly 100 migrant workers from Vietnam were on Sunday caught gathering at a restaurant in Taoyuan, in contravention of the government’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, which are capped at 80, police said yesterday. Acting on a tip-off received at about 8:30pm about migrant workers gathering for a party at a restaurant on Taoying Road, police surrounded the venue to prevent anyone from leaving. After having the restaurant’s owner, a Vietnamese woman surnamed Nguyen, 33, open a closed roll-up metal entrance, police found about 40 people inside and about 50 more hiding on the top floor, Dashu Police Station Chief Hsieh Ching-hua (謝青樺) said. The police ultimately found 102 people gathered at the restaurant, including four employees and 98 customers, all of whom were from Vietnam, Hsieh said.
SOCIETY
Man swept away in Miaoli
Rescue teams in Miaoli County were on Sunday searching for a man who was swept away while fishing in the Houlong River (後龍溪), the county’s Fire Bureau said. The bureau received a report of a man swept away by the river at 2:48pm and dispatched rescuers to the scene near Gui-Shan Bridge, it said. Although they did not find the man, they rescued two migrant workers trapped under the bridge, the bureau said. The missing man’s motorcycle was found nearby, and his wife was notified about his disappearance, the bureau said. Firefighters joined rescuers to search along the river and drones were used to help with the search, it said. The rescuers were unable to enter the water because of the strong current, it said. A cable was set up under Xindong Bridge, nearly 2km downstream, so the man could grab it if he passes by, the bureau said.
SOCIETY
Man found off Kinmen
Coast guard officers on Sunday intercepted a boat carrying a Chinese man who said he was seeking freedom in Taiwan, the Coast Guard Administration said. The man was being questioned about the incident, it added. The boat was spotted off Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) during a regular patrol, a local coast guard unit said. When the rubber dinghy was intercepted, its lone occupant, a man his 50s, said he had traveled from nearby Xiamen, China, in pursuit of freedom and democracy in Taiwan, the administration said. The coast guard detained the man and notified the Kinmen County Department of Health and other agencies about his attempted illegal entry into the country. In keeping with the nation’s COVID-19 regulations, the man was taken to a quarantine facility in Kinmen, where he would be monitored for the required 14-day period, after which he would be handed over to the Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office, the coast guard said.
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty, saying that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The ministry issued the remarks after Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quoted by the Chinese-language edition of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency as saying in an interview in Lithuania on Monday that Poland recognizes the “one China” policy and that Taiwan is part of China. The ministry would continue to stress to members of the international community that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation, not a part of the PRC, and that Taiwan’s future can
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball