Earthquake shakes Nantou

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake yesterday jolted Nantou County at 6:41pm, the Central Weather Bureau said. The earthquake was centered in the county’s Renai Township (仁愛), 40.9km northeast of Nantou County Hall, the bureau said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Nantou, Changhua, Hualien and Yilan counties, and Taichung, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale, it said. The earthquake also had an intensity of 3 in Chiayi, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taitung and Yunlin counties, it added. No immediate damage or injuries were reported.

Virus rules scofflaws nabbed

Nearly 100 migrant workers from Vietnam were on Sunday caught gathering at a restaurant in Taoyuan, in contravention of the government’s COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings, which are capped at 80, police said yesterday. Acting on a tip-off received at about 8:30pm about migrant workers gathering for a party at a restaurant on Taoying Road, police surrounded the venue to prevent anyone from leaving. After having the restaurant’s owner, a Vietnamese woman surnamed Nguyen, 33, open a closed roll-up metal entrance, police found about 40 people inside and about 50 more hiding on the top floor, Dashu Police Station Chief Hsieh Ching-hua (謝青樺) said. The police ultimately found 102 people gathered at the restaurant, including four employees and 98 customers, all of whom were from Vietnam, Hsieh said.

Man swept away in Miaoli

Rescue teams in Miaoli County were on Sunday searching for a man who was swept away while fishing in the Houlong River (後龍溪), the county’s Fire Bureau said. The bureau received a report of a man swept away by the river at 2:48pm and dispatched rescuers to the scene near Gui-Shan Bridge, it said. Although they did not find the man, they rescued two migrant workers trapped under the bridge, the bureau said. The missing man’s motorcycle was found nearby, and his wife was notified about his disappearance, the bureau said. Firefighters joined rescuers to search along the river and drones were used to help with the search, it said. The rescuers were unable to enter the water because of the strong current, it said. A cable was set up under Xindong Bridge, nearly 2km downstream, so the man could grab it if he passes by, the bureau said.

Man found off Kinmen

Coast guard officers on Sunday intercepted a boat carrying a Chinese man who said he was seeking freedom in Taiwan, the Coast Guard Administration said. The man was being questioned about the incident, it added. The boat was spotted off Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) during a regular patrol, a local coast guard unit said. When the rubber dinghy was intercepted, its lone occupant, a man his 50s, said he had traveled from nearby Xiamen, China, in pursuit of freedom and democracy in Taiwan, the administration said. The coast guard detained the man and notified the Kinmen County Department of Health and other agencies about his attempted illegal entry into the country. In keeping with the nation’s COVID-19 regulations, the man was taken to a quarantine facility in Kinmen, where he would be monitored for the required 14-day period, after which he would be handed over to the Kinmen District Prosecutors’ Office, the coast guard said.