Taiwan is to donate NT$637 million (US$22.9 million) to Eswatini after the country saw a series of bloody clashes between democracy protesters and security forces in June and July.
Eswatini is Africa’s last absolutist monarchy and Taiwan’s sole diplomatic ally on that continent. The protests against a ban on political parties began in late May and descended into violence in the following months.
After dozens of people died in the protests, Amnesty International in July said that the kingdom’s response to the riots was “a ruthless crackdown on human rights,” adding that dozens of people were killed, and as many were tortured or abducted by the government.
Photo courtesy of the Eswatini Government
The situation in the country remains calm with sporadic episodes of violence, AllAfrica.com reported yesterday.
Ambassador to Eswatini Jeremy Liang (梁洪昇) on Monday joined a ceremony in the country marking the inauguration of a reconstruction fund initiated by Eswatini King Mswati III.
Liang said that Taiwan is proud to be part of the effort to rebuild Eswatini, adding that cooperation on reconstruction efforts show the importance of the strong ties between the two countries.
Liang called Taipei’s donation an expression of the “Taiwan can help” spirit.
In addition to Taiwan’s contribution, the fund’s NT$1.93 billion come from donations from the Royal Eswatini Police Service, the kingdom’s armed forces, and its state-owned energy company and insurance fund, as well as the country’s sugar industry and charitable groups.
Taiwan’s NT$637 million was the fund’s biggest contribution.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the situation in Eswatini has improved and that Taiwan’s humanitarian aid would be used to repair schools, hospitals and other infrastructure that were damaged during the civil unrest.
The ministry had restructured its cooperative pacts with Eswatini to prioritize humanitarian aid, the ministry added.
The NT$637 million are part of existing budgets and would not increase Taiwan’s spending on aid to Eswatini, it said.
The ministry and Taiwan’s embassy in the country are to jointly monitor the utilization of the funds to ensure efficiency, it said.
The ministry-affiliated International Cooperation and Development Fund is implementing a microloan program for Swazi women in rural communities, it said.
The 53-year friendship between the two countries runs deep, and Taiwan empathizes with the plight of Swazis, the ministry said, adding that Taipei hopes for Eswantini’s recovery, and peace and prosperity in the country.
PRO-INDEPENDENCE? The KMT said that President Tsai Ing-wen was rehashing the ‘two states theory’ and provoking China amid worsening cross-strait relations The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of supporting Taiwanese independence after the president allegedly referred to China as one of Taiwan’s “neighbors” in a speech. Tsai made the comment in a pre-recorded message to the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, an event that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday. “While we don’t seek military confrontation, and hope for peaceful, stable and beneficial existence with our neighbors, we will always defend our democracy and way of life,” Tsai said. The KMT said in a news release yesterday that the party objected to her use of
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated Taiwan’s sovereignty, saying that it has never been ruled by the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The ministry issued the remarks after Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau was quoted by the Chinese-language edition of Russia’s Sputnik News Agency as saying in an interview in Lithuania on Monday that Poland recognizes the “one China” policy and that Taiwan is part of China. The ministry would continue to stress to members of the international community that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation, not a part of the PRC, and that Taiwan’s future can
NEW VENTURE: When a disability left Wang Tsung-lieh unable to work, he turned his love of fishing and a bit of physics know-how into a living making fishing tackle A man in Kinmen County who left his job in construction due to a chronic illness has found a new calling making eco-friendly fishing lures. Wang Tsung-lieh (王聰烈) said that his love of fishing motivated him to make lures for a living, adding that he makes them only with wood to prevent damage to the marine environment. The pandemic has caused a dent in sales, but he is still working hard at making the fishing tackle, he said. Wang was introduced to lure fishing by a senior classmate when he was 17, and later taught himself to make lures, he