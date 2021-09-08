Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CIVIL DEFENSE

Nuclear exercise planned

Taiwan’s annual nuclear emergency exercise is to take place tomorrow and on Friday at the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) and the surrounding area, the Atomic Energy Council (AEC) said on Monday. The drill is to simulate an emergency response at the plant, which is in the process of being decommissioned, in the event of an earthquake or volcanic eruption while the level 2 COVID-19 alert is ongoing, the AEC said in a statement. The drill tomorrow is to be confined to the plant and focus on how workers can minimize the impact of volcanic ash on equipment, it said. The second day of the exercise is to be a simulation of providing medical assistance to people exposed to radiation, monitoring environmental radiation and evacuating residents from the area, including those in quarantine due to COVID-19, it added. The drill is also to test the emergency notification system, including sending text message alerts to residents in New Taipei City’s Jinshan (金山), Shihmen and Sanjhih (三芝) districts at about 10am on Friday morning, the AEC said.

SPORTS

Chou to lead team

Taiwan’s top male badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) is to lead the national team at two upcoming major international events to be held later this month and next month, the Sudirman Cup and Thomas & Uber Cup, the nation’s badminton association said yesterday. Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋), who won gold in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, and men’s singles No. 2 Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) would only play at the Thomas & Uber Cup from Oct. 9 to 17 in Denmark, the association said. World No. 1 and Olympic silver medalist in the women’s singles Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) would not take part in either event and Pai Yu-po (白馭珀) would play in the women’s singles at the Thomas & Uber Cup, it said. Other Taiwanese scheduled to take part in the Sudirman Cup and/or the Thomas & Uber Cup include men’s doubles pairings Lu Ching-yao (盧敬堯) and Yang Po-han (楊博涵); Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒); and women’s doubles pairing Hsu Ya-chiing (許雅晴) and Hu Ling-fang (胡綾芳), it added. The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship that takes place every two years. This year’s event is being held in Finland from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

ART

Project adds to road’s allure

The South Link Highway is already renowned for its natural beauty, but a new project has added to the allure of traveling the road connecting Taitung and Pingtung counties with 14 unique art installations. The “Nanhui (South Link) Art Project,” which is to run until Nov. 14, is aimed at presenting a different side of the 100km road by highlighting its many Aboriginal communities that have rich culture and art to be explored, curator Biung Ismahasan said. “Each artwork is used as a coordinate, allowing travelers to explore Nanhui from this point of view,” Ismahasan said. The themes of the artworks, created by both international and local artists, are diverse — ranging from a totem made of sand and gravel from Taitung beaches to a giant pair of quintessential Taiwanese blue and white flip-flops. The artworks, which have been displayed in many parts of the world, heighten awareness about cultural diversity in a peaceful way, said the Israel Economic and Cultural Office, which partnered with the Taitung County Government and other groups to organize the event.