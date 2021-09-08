CIVIL DEFENSE
Nuclear exercise planned
Taiwan’s annual nuclear emergency exercise is to take place tomorrow and on Friday at the Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) and the surrounding area, the Atomic Energy Council (AEC) said on Monday. The drill is to simulate an emergency response at the plant, which is in the process of being decommissioned, in the event of an earthquake or volcanic eruption while the level 2 COVID-19 alert is ongoing, the AEC said in a statement. The drill tomorrow is to be confined to the plant and focus on how workers can minimize the impact of volcanic ash on equipment, it said. The second day of the exercise is to be a simulation of providing medical assistance to people exposed to radiation, monitoring environmental radiation and evacuating residents from the area, including those in quarantine due to COVID-19, it added. The drill is also to test the emergency notification system, including sending text message alerts to residents in New Taipei City’s Jinshan (金山), Shihmen and Sanjhih (三芝) districts at about 10am on Friday morning, the AEC said.
SPORTS
Chou to lead team
Taiwan’s top male badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) is to lead the national team at two upcoming major international events to be held later this month and next month, the Sudirman Cup and Thomas & Uber Cup, the nation’s badminton association said yesterday. Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and Lee Yang (李洋), who won gold in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics on July 31, and men’s singles No. 2 Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) would only play at the Thomas & Uber Cup from Oct. 9 to 17 in Denmark, the association said. World No. 1 and Olympic silver medalist in the women’s singles Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) would not take part in either event and Pai Yu-po (白馭珀) would play in the women’s singles at the Thomas & Uber Cup, it said. Other Taiwanese scheduled to take part in the Sudirman Cup and/or the Thomas & Uber Cup include men’s doubles pairings Lu Ching-yao (盧敬堯) and Yang Po-han (楊博涵); Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒); and women’s doubles pairing Hsu Ya-chiing (許雅晴) and Hu Ling-fang (胡綾芳), it added. The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship that takes place every two years. This year’s event is being held in Finland from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.
ART
Project adds to road’s allure
The South Link Highway is already renowned for its natural beauty, but a new project has added to the allure of traveling the road connecting Taitung and Pingtung counties with 14 unique art installations. The “Nanhui (South Link) Art Project,” which is to run until Nov. 14, is aimed at presenting a different side of the 100km road by highlighting its many Aboriginal communities that have rich culture and art to be explored, curator Biung Ismahasan said. “Each artwork is used as a coordinate, allowing travelers to explore Nanhui from this point of view,” Ismahasan said. The themes of the artworks, created by both international and local artists, are diverse — ranging from a totem made of sand and gravel from Taitung beaches to a giant pair of quintessential Taiwanese blue and white flip-flops. The artworks, which have been displayed in many parts of the world, heighten awareness about cultural diversity in a peaceful way, said the Israel Economic and Cultural Office, which partnered with the Taitung County Government and other groups to organize the event.
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
PRO-INDEPENDENCE? The KMT said that President Tsai Ing-wen was rehashing the ‘two states theory’ and provoking China amid worsening cross-strait relations The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of supporting Taiwanese independence after the president allegedly referred to China as one of Taiwan’s “neighbors” in a speech. Tsai made the comment in a pre-recorded message to the Ketagalan Forum — 2021 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue, an event that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held on Tuesday. “While we don’t seek military confrontation, and hope for peaceful, stable and beneficial existence with our neighbors, we will always defend our democracy and way of life,” Tsai said. The KMT said in a news release yesterday that the party objected to her use of
NEW VENTURE: When a disability left Wang Tsung-lieh unable to work, he turned his love of fishing and a bit of physics know-how into a living making fishing tackle A man in Kinmen County who left his job in construction due to a chronic illness has found a new calling making eco-friendly fishing lures. Wang Tsung-lieh (王聰烈) said that his love of fishing motivated him to make lures for a living, adding that he makes them only with wood to prevent damage to the marine environment. The pandemic has caused a dent in sales, but he is still working hard at making the fishing tackle, he said. Wang was introduced to lure fishing by a senior classmate when he was 17, and later taught himself to make lures, he
WARMING RELATIONS: Poland is the fourth EU member state to have pledged a vaccine donation to Taiwan, following Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic The Presidential Office yesterday thanked the Polish government for its vaccine donation and said it looks forward to fostering more exchanges with the central European nation. The delivery of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning, making Poland Taiwan’s third-largest vaccine donor, after Japan and the US. Poland has said that its donation is a gesture of gratitude to Taiwan for donating 1 million masks, 5,000 protective suits and 20,000 surgical gowns to the country last year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and many countries had a shortage of supplies. Poland said it made the donation