The Presidential Office yesterday thanked the Polish government for its vaccine donation and said it looks forward to fostering more exchanges with the central European nation.
The delivery of 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan yesterday morning, making Poland Taiwan’s third-largest vaccine donor, after Japan and the US.
Poland has said that its donation is a gesture of gratitude to Taiwan for donating 1 million masks, 5,000 protective suits and 20,000 surgical gowns to the country last year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and many countries had a shortage of supplies.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Poland said it made the donation to return the favor and help Taiwan to raise its vaccination rate.
“Thank you to Poland for providing Taiwan with 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Your donation reflects the democratic solidarity shared by our countries and peoples in the face of common challenges,” President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) wrote on Twitter yesterday.
The donation once again showed the support that exists between democratic nations, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.
Poland’s expression of warmth to Taiwan, which is in need of vaccines, demonstrates a “virtuous cycle,” Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said, as he voiced his thanks to Poland.
Poland is the fourth EU member state to have pledged a donation of vaccine doses to Taiwan, following Lithuania (20,000 AstraZeneca doses), Slovakia (10,000 doses of an unspecific vaccine brand) and the Czech Republic (30,000 Moderna doses).
Poland’s foreign policy has been affected by the China factor and changes in US policy toward Europe since US President Joe Biden took office, international affairs expert Yang San-yi (楊三億) said on Saturday in comments on the gradually warming relations between Taiwan and Poland.
The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on China and Hong Kong, expressing its hope that Beijing would safeguard democracy in the territory, Yang said.
The arrest and prosecution of a senior Huawei employee allegedly involved in spying in Poland has also triggered controversy, he said.
Since taking office, Biden’s diplomatic approach has been to reconcile with the EU, Yang said.
The Czech Republic, Lithuania and other countries’ interactions with Taiwan and changes in their policies have received enthusiastic support from the US, which has incentivized central and eastern European countries, he said.
In terms of national security, these countries all hope that the US military would have a regular presence in central and eastern Europe, he added.
As a result, increasing exchanges with Taiwan is increasing US support for them, he said.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it