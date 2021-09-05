New German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said that his country is hoping to bolster its presence in the Indo-Pacific through multilateral cooperation with regional partners, including Taiwan and China.
“This is an important region for us, and we would like to be more active, also more visible in that region,” Polster said in an interview with the Central News Agency on Friday last week.
He said that the German government is adopting a “comprehensive approach” to its Indo-Pacific strategy, which targets diversification of economic partnerships, the strengthening of international law, multilateral cooperation and security policy collaboration in the region.
Photo: CNA
To demonstrate its intentions, Germany sent its Bayern frigate to the region on Aug. 2 for six months, Polster said, adding that it would cross the South China Sea on its return journey, becoming the first German warship to do so since 2002.
The ship is to join maritime monitoring of the UN sanctions against North Korea, dock at ports in partner countries and take part in multilateral activities, the German government has said.
The Bayern is not scheduled to pass through the Taiwan Strait to avoid tensions, Polster said, adding that Germany is looking to balance its relations with Taiwan and China.
“Taiwan is an important partner, and of course, the question will immediately come: What about mainland China? This is a partner as well,” he said.
While China is posing great challenges to the region, what the German government is looking at is how it can build its relationships with China and Taiwan.
“It’s a balancing approach. It’s not either or,” Polster said.
Asked how Germany is trying to avoid getting locked in a zero-sum game in dealing with Taiwan and China, Polster said it is important to plan carefully without jumping directly into certain decisions.
For instance, the recent dispute between Lithuania and China over the Baltic state’s decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office there using the name “Taiwan,” is among the issues the German government has followed closely.
However, no matter what policy framework Germany adopts, there is room to be flexible, Polster said, adding that communication is the key.
It is therefore regrettable to see China recall its ambassador to Vilnius over the issue, he said.
Polster said that it would have been much easier with the ambassador and the communication channel in place, “to see what happened, why it happened and what could be solutions to it.”
“So more talking, more exchange, actually, is the way to address this, and not less,” he said.
Promoting more exchanges between Taiwan and Germany would also be among his top priorities, said Polster, who succeeded former institute director-general Thomas Prinz in July.
Polster, who holds a doctorate in physics, was previously posted in Taiwan, as well as countries including South Korea, Vietnam and, most recently, India.
Taiwan should abandon its “COVID zero” strategy and instead focus on COVID-19 vaccines and improving clinical outcomes, a Taiwanese medical expert said yesterday, citing Singapore’s experience in battling the pandemic. Huang Yun-ru (黃韻如), a professor of medicine at National Taiwan University who lives in Singapore, made the remarks in an online news conference organized by the National Taiwan University Hospital. As vaccines are effective in preventing deaths, severe symptoms and hospitalizations, it is possible to live with COVID-19 if a large percentage of the population is fully vaccinated, she said. Singapore has vaccinated 80 percent of its people against COVID-19, the highest vaccination
MAJOR UPGRADE: Hai Chien II missiles have a range of 30km to 50km, compared with the 8km range of the missiles currently being used on Kangding-class frigates The Ministry of National Defense plans to begin mass production of the Hai Chien II (Sea Sword) — the shipborne variant of the Tien Chien II (Sky Sword) missile — to bolster the surface fleet’s anti-air capabilities, it said in a report to the Legislative Yuan. With 96 missiles required to arm all six planned Ta Chiang-class corvettes, another 96 for Taiwan’s six Kangding-class frigates, and 32 for the two planned Yushan-class landing platform docks, 224 missiles would be required, a military source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology should produce the missiles in separate
Chunghwa Telecom Co yesterday said it is exploring partnerships with low Earth orbit satellite service providers led by Elon Musk’s Starlink project to offer diverse services and enhance its Internet coverage beyond 5G broadband technology. “There are several non-geostationary orbit satellite systems under development globally, with Starlink taking the lead. Chunghwa Telecom does not rule out seeking exchanges and cooperation with those international operators,” the company said in a statement. It would comply with the government’s satellite services regulations and evaluate further collaboration opportunities, it said. The nation’s biggest telecom said it is paying attention to the development of next-generation technologies for geosynchronous
CAPABILITY REPORT: The Ministry of National Defense has assessed China’s ability to land on Taiwan and deny areas, as well as the effectiveness of its gray-zone tactics The area-denial capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) against the US would improve with the delivery of a Type 003 aircraft carrier in 2025, according to the Ministry of National Defense’s 2021 People’s Liberation Army Capability Report. This year’s report has more assessments of the PLA’s ability to conduct landing operations on Taiwan, its area-denial capabilities and the efficacy of its gray-zone tactics. While last year’s report said that the PLA’s lack of equipment and logistical support would prevent China from conducting large-scale landing operations, the new report said that China had improved its air and sea transport capabilities, although it