The number of reported sexual assaults of minors at schools and other institutions in Taiwan has been increasing over the past 11 years, the Control Yuan said on Monday.
Citing a year-long investigation it conducted, the Control Yuan said that the number of sexual assault cases reported each year on school campuses and at youth placement facilities had climbed steadily since 2009 to 10,334 last year.
Last year’s cases involved 9,212 reported victims, 64.9 percent of whom were minors, it added.
The data were compiled during an investigation into 17 alleged cases of serious sexual assault against minors from 2009 to last year, Control Yuan members Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容), Yeh Ta-hua (葉大華) and Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) said.
The investigation found that 11 of them had occurred at schools, and six at youth placement facilities, with teachers, coaches and other staff members accused as perpetrators in 13 cases, Wang said.
The investigation also found that reports of sexual harassment and sexual bullying were on the rise in schools, she said.
Yeh said that data from the Ministry of Health and Welfare showed that from 2005 to last year, the number of male victims under the age of 18 had increased, while minors with Aboriginal heritage were targeted more frequently than those in other ethnic groups.
Laws do not offer sufficient protection for people who report such cases in schools and other institutions, Chi added.
Many of those who report allegations of sexual assault encounter intense peer pressure, are deemed troublemakers, or fear being transferred or forced to retire, Chi said.
Yeh said that there are no laws in Taiwan that provide proper oversight of social media, which is a common means by which perpetrators target minors.
There is also a lack of training among school staff to follow up on reports of sexual abuse of minors, Wang said.
She said that some teachers are reluctant to deal with such cases, and because of a lack of funds, it is difficult to train staff who would be able to handle such reports in schools and youth placement facilities.
The Control Yuan members called for better education to improve public awareness of sexual assault of minors, cooperation across sectors to devise effective preventative measures, and regular review of government and school policies.
