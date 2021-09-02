CTi Asia variety channel applies to air in Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





CTi Asia, a satellite channel of CTi TV that previously aired in the US and Southeast Asian nations, has applied to broadcast in Taiwan, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

NCC Vice Chairman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said the commission has yet to approve CTi TV’s application, adding that it has invited the network’s management to a meeting next week to answer questions from commissioners.

The commissioners’ questions would focus on programs that are to be aired on CTi Asia, as well as its financial status, Wong said, adding that they would also ask if the channel has plans to recruit additional personnel.

The network’s application, which was filed in August last year, states that Cti Asia is a variety channel, with news accounting for 50 percent of its programming.

The channel’s mission statement is “to bring people of Chinese descent closer to the world,” the commission said.

The channel would be aired on Chunghua Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system if it secures a local broadcasting license, it said, adding that so far the entire channel has only 20 full-time staff.

The NCC on July 15 rejected CTi Variety’s plan to air news programs and political talk shows, saying a variety channel should primarily produce and broadcast variety shows and TV dramas.

Meanwhile, executives of SET TV News are to visit the NCC next week, as the commission is conducting a midterm evaluation of the channel’s performance from 2017 to last year.

The network’s management is expected to face questions about the channel’s frequent use of online videos and wire stories as sources of news, its fact-checking mechanism and news department operations, the NCC said.

Between 2017 and last year, the channel received two warnings and was fined 10 times, with total fines of more than NT$3.34 million (US$210,395), NCC data showed.

In other news, the commission confirmed that National Geographic has applied to stop airing five cable channels on Oct. 1, including Fox Crime, Fox Family Movies, FX, Channel V and Nat Geo People.