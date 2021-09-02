US senator praises Lithuania’s decision to support Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





US Senator Marco Rubio has expressed support for Lithuania’s decision to open reciprocal representative offices with Taiwan and allow the office in Vilnius to bear the name “Taiwan,” despite protests lodged by China.

In an open letter to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda made public on Tuesday, Rubio applauded the European country’s decision, especially its choice to allow Taiwan to call its office “The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.”

“It is important to support the right of the Taiwanese, as a fellow democratic people, to determine how they would like others to refer to them and to choose the appropriate name for their foreign missions that reflects the work that they do,” he said.

The office’s name differs from that used by Taiwan’s other foreign missions in countries with which it does not have diplomatic relations. Taiwan typically uses “Taipei Economic and Cultural Office” or “Taipei Representative Office” in those countries.

In response to Lithuania’s decision, China has recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and expelled Lithuania’s from Beijing. It has also introduced retaliatory sanctions and halted direct freight train services to the Baltic state.

In his letter, Rubio said that the Chinese Communist Party does not represent Taiwan, and thus has “no right to dictate to the rest of the world how we must refer to, or engage with, the people of Taiwan.”

Rubio criticized Beijing for again engaging in “punitive diplomacy.”

“I trust that Lithuania, a resolute champion of democracy, will stand strong,” he said.